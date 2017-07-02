Kirton gig part of first UK tour for band

One of the hottest acts to emerge from the gutsier underbelly of Nashville’s music scene takes to the stage at Kirton Lindsey this week.

The soulful pairing of Ben DeBerry and Dorothy Daniel has built up a huge fan base on both sides of the Atlantic.

Now, they are on tour in the UK for the first time in a trio format with renowned bass player Geoff Anderson.

‘The Danberrys’ draw deep from their traditions of bluegrass, country, blues, funk and soul.

They offer inspired song writing, delivered with raw emotion, distinct harmonies and dynamic top notch musicianship.

They will be in concert at Kirton Town Hall on Friday, July 7, with support from Canadian Dennis Ellsworth, accompanied by Kinley Dowling.

Advance tickets cost £13 from Brian on 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com