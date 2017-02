Police are advising drivers in the Walesby area to take care as there is mud on the road in the Moor Road area. Work to remove the beet is on-going all week and the road will be scraped daily after works cease.

A full clean up will be done once completed.

“Signs are now in place to warn motorists, however this is a common occurrence on our rural lanes at this time of year, so please drive as per conditions permit,” said PCSO Neil Harrison.