Dramatic image used in parking campaign at Caistor School

A Caistor school has turned to shock imagery to highlight how thoughtless parking can put the lives of children at risk.

The picture is part of an ongoing campaign at Caistor Church of England and Methodist Primary School, who have been working with members of the neighbourhood policing team on the parking problem.

Shaun Bettany from Bettank Services Ltd, a PFCO Certified Pilot specialising in aerial photography, used a drone to take photos of pupils lying down on the yellow zig zag lines.

The idea of children lying injured on the road is something that strikes fear into the hearts of parents and carers, but the school hopes this dramatic photograph will drive home the message that parking on zig-zag lines outside school is putting children’s lives at risk.

Headteacher, Zoe Hyams, said: “We are hoping that this emotive image will make parents and carers think about where they are parking when dropping off and picking up their children.

“It’s no good thinking that it won’t happen to us; parking on zig zag lines is dangerous and selfish.”

The photograph will be used on posters and leaflets.

PCSO Dawn Cowling has been supporting the school by regularly patrolling the area and issuing warning letters to drivers who do not comply.

She said: “It is important that drivers recognise that the area around school entrances must remain clear of parked vehicles.

“This is to ensure that drivers, in addition to pedestrians, have an unobstructed, clear view of this particular area during pick up and drop off times to ensure the safety of those crossing the road.”

The school’s pupils are keen too for the message to get out.

“I think it’s irresponsible for people to park on the yellow zig zags because children from our school could be harmed,” said Dan from Lime Class, who took part in the photograph.

“I hope people who see the photo will think ‘we could harm these children’.”