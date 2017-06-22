Faldingworth ‘dangerous and predatory sex offender’ jailed for 15 years for abuse of young girl

A Faldingworth man has been jailed for 15 years after pleading guilty to a string of sexual offences against a girl aged under 13.

Matthew Derek Clarke, aged 33, from Faldingworth, was today, Thursday June 22, sentenced to 15 years in jail by Judge Pini at Lincoln Crown Court.



Detective Sergeant Gail Hurley, of Lincoln Public Protection Unit, wished to pay tribute to her staff for their investigation into the case.



She said: “The sentencing today means that a dangerous and predatory sex offender will be imprisoned for a significant time.



“It’s a message to any perpetrator that we will do all we can to bring cases to court and put an end to such vile and depraved offending. I would like to pay tribute to the victim whose bravery throughout this process has been invaluable.”