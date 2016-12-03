Market day travel

This wonderful picture from days gone by was used by former Rasen Mail editor Teddy Sharpe in one of his popular retrospective features, which was printed in the paper in 1981.

The picture shows Mr Rushby, of Binbrook, setting off for the Market Rasen market, which was quite an event in those days.

Maybe some of our readers can recognise where the picture was taken?

If so, or if you have any pictures to share on this page, get in touch with us by emailing dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or calling 07803 505588.