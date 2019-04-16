Wrawby Mill open day

Wrawby Windmill, near Brigg, holds the first of its open days next Monday, April 22.

Postmills were once a common type of mill in the UK and there were hundreds up and down the country. Wrawby Postmill is now one of only 45 remaining. Unlike most of these remaining examples, Wrawby Postmill is one of only a handful which is well maintained and in working condition.

The open day runs from 1pm to 5pm. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gratefully received.

Visit www.wrawbywindmill.co.uk for more information or call 01652 653699.