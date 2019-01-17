World of witches and wizards focus for new exhibition at Scunthorpe

The worlds of witchcraft and wizardry will be explored at a new exhibition opening at Scunthorpe’s 20-21 Visual Arts Centre this Saturday, January 19.

‘Waking the Witch’ reflects the British Isles’ strong relationship to magic and the occult with the chants of witchcraft echoing throughout its history.

'Waking the Witch' at 20-21 Visual Arts Centre EMN-191001-162321001

Traditional witchcraft has a strong connection to the earth with an intimate knowledge of herbs, plants and the elements - as well as the human body.

As gatekeepers to altered consciousness, witches have been both feared and sought out for their dealings with the unknown.

The witch has been taken on by artists as a challenging force to prevailing norms and as a symbol of dissidence.

Looking to symbols, tools and the coven, the artists in this exhibition explore the path of the witch as one for how we can connect with the earth and each other.

As part of the exhibition, a podcast has been created called ‘A Common Craft’, to give visitors more insight into the world of witchcraft through interviews, music and storytelling.

Listen to the podcast on www.wakingthewitch.uk.

Waking the Witch is a touring exhibition curated by Legion Projects, with support from Arts Council England, and will be on display until March 23.

The 20-21 Visual Arts Centre, in Church Square, is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm and admission is free.