Whats on: February 13 - February 24, 2019

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Prism - Karen Horn. Free admission. Runs to February 26.

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Weekly: Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Family history workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9.30am - 12.30pm. Cost £10. No need to book.

Weekly: Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly; Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Coffee morning in Glentham Village Hall, 10am.

Weekly: Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Weekly: 10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

Weekly: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Weekly: Toddler Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details above.

New Age Curling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Weekly: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Weekly: Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Music Makers for school-age children in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Decoupage card making.

Guild meeting at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm - Gail Belinda Lee, Stitch Witch.

Caistor Flower Club AGM in the Town Hall, 7.30pm, followed by a flower arranging demonstration by the Botanical Engineers. Visitors welcome £6.

Thursday, February 14

Weekly: Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Weekly: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Sue Cadman - From Thin to Fat to Fame. Details: westwoldsu3a.org

Weekly: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - 12.30pm. Book a place on 01472 851605.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon.

Exhibition: Claxby and Nettleton Mining Industry - in the Old Police Station, Market Rasen. Runs to March 7. Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 10.30am - 1.30pm. For details and to make an appointment outside these times, call 01673 842479.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Weekly: indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 2.15pm. ACWW update.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with Peter Davies as above.

Weekly: Pilates in Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm.

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society meeting in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7.30pm. Tich Rivett - The Language of Flowers.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in the Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Annual meeting and Jean’s Aussie experience.

Barkwith & District WI in East Barkwith Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Owmby & Normanby WI in Glentham Village Hall, 7.30pm. Keith Hanson - Ghost in the Tower.

Friday, February 15

Weekly: Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Weekly: Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, Union Street, 10am - 1pm.

Weekly: Cosy Cafe at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm.

Weekly: Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Weekly: Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Bingo at Market Rasen Festival Hall. Doors open 7pm.

Weekly: Table Tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 7.30pm - 9.30pm.

Saturday, February 16

9am Parkrun at Rasen Racecourse.

Snowdrop weekend at St Peter’s Church, Gayton le Wold, 11am - 3pm.

Weekly: Crafts and Laughs at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Meet the artist - Karen Horn - at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm.

Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Grief and Loss Friends Group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm.

Sunday, February 17

Weekly: Cycle club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook page to check ride is on.

Snowdrop weekend at St Peter’s Church, Gayton le Wold, 10.30am - 3pm.

Snowdrop Sunday at Hackthorn Hall, noon - 4pm. £4 per person, children free.

Weekly: Spanish beginners conversation at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm. Arrive 30 minutes before the session. Cost £2.

Monday, February 18

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Mindfulness Monday Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Citizens Advice Bureau drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 1pm.

Mindfulness Monday Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

CAB drop-in session at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 4.30pm.

Clubbercise at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07773 3310053.

Tuesday, February 19

Zumba at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Free computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm.

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Knitting and reflection group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Rhyme Time at Caistor Town Hall, 11am - 11.45am. Details as above.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Caistor Women’s Choir in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. All levels. Details: 07402 261487.

Grasby WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Ann Campion - Scawby Hall. Visitors welcome: £4.

Wednesday, February 20

Dementia group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

New Age Curling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 2.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Guild meeting at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm - social evening.

Thursday, February 21

Citizens Advice Bureau session at Caistor Arts appointments only. Book on 0344 411 1444.

Arts and crafts morning at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Caistor Civic Society meeting in the town hall, 7.30pm. Mike Chatterton - The Lancaster Plane Taxi Pilot. Non-members welcome.

Live theatre: It is Now at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £7 from Garnett’s Sweet Shop or town council office.

Friday, February 22

Market Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, Union Street, 10am - 1pm.

Music and Supper Evening at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, with Project Emily, 7pm - 10pm. Tickets £15 from the cafe or 01472 851605.

Barkwith & District Gardeners Association in East Barkwith Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Saturday, February 23

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Snow ‘drop-in’ at Kirmond le Mire Church. Open all day; soup and other lunch options served noon to 2pm.

Caistor Community Cinema in Caistor Town hall, 6.30pm. Doors open 5.30pm. Screening: Swimming with Men. (12A) Tickets £4 from Caistor Post Office or caistorcommunitycinema.org

Live music: Kelly’s Heroes at Osgodby Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from Osgodby Post Office or 01673 828794

Live music: Jaywalkers at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 8pm. Tickets £11 from 01522 535770 or email watkins.folk@gmail.com .

Sunday, February 24

