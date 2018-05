What’s onL May 9 - May 20, 2018

To have your event included email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - noon.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre,1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Middle Rasen Women’s Own in the Methodist Church, 2.30pm. Speaker: Frank and Eileen.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Resolution discussion.

Caistor Flower Club in the town hall, 7.30pm. Ready Steady Arrange - volunteers challenge. Visitors £6.

Thursday, May 10

Every Thursday: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Steve Lovell - Our friends outside, encouraging wildlife into the garden. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Every Thursday: Rhyme Time at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details as above.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Beginners pilates in Newtoft Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 7.15pm. Speaker: Linda Brownbridge - Mental Health: Anxiety and Depression.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Ann Campion - Tour Guide Tales of Scawby.

Owmby & Normanby WI in Glentham Village Hall, 7.30pm. Resolution discussion.

Friday, May 11

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Market Rasen Lions pub quiz and raffle at Rase Park, 7.30pm. Book team on 01673 8498762.

Live music: Steve Chase at Ludford Village Hall, 8pm. Admission £5. Bar open; refreshments available. Admission £5.

Saturday, May 12

West Lindsey Open Churches. Eastern area. Details in brochures or www.churchesfestival.info/

Market Rasen Methodist Church Spring Fayre, 10am - 1.30pm.

Brigg Live Arts Fest - craft market, workshops, music and song. Details: 01652 657053.

Coffee morning at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Every Saturday: Dungeons and Dragons Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Plant Sale at East Barkwith Village Hall, 2pm. In aid of Barkwith Gardeners Association.

Live music: Hut People at Brigg Servicemen’s Club, Coney Court, 7pm. Doors open 6.30pm. Advance tickets £10 (£12 on the door). Details: 01652 657053

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. All welcome. In aid of hall funds. Details: 01673 858067.

Live music: Wild Willy Barrett’s French Connection in the Festival Hall. Doors open 7pm. Advance tickets £12 (£14 on the night) from Garnett’s Sweet Shop or online via Lincoln Drill Hall.

Sunday, May 13

West Lindsey Open Churches. Eastern area. Details in brochures or www.churchesfestival.info/

Monday, May 14

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers & Shakers at Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Nettleton & District Gardening Club in Nettleton Methodist Chapel, 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start. Annual general meeting and plant sale. Details: 01472 853454.

Tuesday, May 15

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Wednesday, May 16

Dementia Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Talk on Women in Geology by Paul Hildreth in Brigg Heritage Centre, 2pm. Free admission.

Middle Rasen Women’s Own in the Methodist Church, 2.30pm. Speaker: Malcolm Coates.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8+

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Thursday, May 17

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ladies Afternoon Tea, with speaker Dr Mike Morgan, at Market Rasen Golf Club, 2.30pm. In aid of St Barnabas Hospice. Advance tickets only. Cost £15 from 01673 849447.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Friday, May 18

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Live music: ‘Idiot & Friend’ aka Les Barker & Keith Donnelly, supported by John Conolly, at Faldingworth Village Hall, 8pm. Tickets £10 from 01522 535770 or email watkins.folk@gmail.com

Saturday, May 19

West Lindsey Open Churches. Western area. Details in brochures or www.churchesfestival.info/

Launch of the Wolds Walking Festival at Nettleton Village Hall. Variety of walks from 10.30am. Event runs to June 3. Information at www.woldswalkingfestival.co.uk/ or in brochures.

Market Rasen Choral Society 30th anniversary concert in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Sunday, May 20

West Lindsey Open Churches. Western area. Details in brochures or www.churchesfestival.info/

Market Rasen 5k, 10am start.

Charity tractor road run from Manor Farm, Faldingworth, 10am.

Live music: Market Rasen Band Spring Concert at The Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 3pm,. Admission £6