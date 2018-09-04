What’s on: September 5 - September 19, 2018

To have your event included, send the details to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, September 5

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Tweenie at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Christians Together in Craft, 10am - noon at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street, Market Rasen.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Portable Antiquities drop-in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Every Wednesday: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Detail: as above.

Every Wednesday: Little Explorers (new session) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Chapel, 2.30pm.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm (ages 8-11); 7pm - 8.30pm (over 11s).

Ludford WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Speaker Mike Morgan - music and poetry.

Thursday, September 6

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Community Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10.30am.

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Every Thursday: Learning Together Baby (new Session) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Speaker: Ruben Lopez, archaeologist - Transporting the Past into the Future.

Friday, September 7

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Rasen Mail Drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Saturday, September 8

Skate jam, fun day and official opening of Market Rasen Skate Park, 9.30am - 3pm.

Heritage Open Day: Picture the Past exhibition in Market Rasen Old Police Station, 10am - 4pm.

Coffee morning in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Market Rasen Town Live in the market place: 8am - 1pm car boot; 10am - 3pm live music.

Coffee morning at Ludford Village Hall, 10am - 1pm. Organised by the WI.

Official opening of renovated Market Rasen Railway Station, 12.30pm.

Sunday, September 9

Heritage Open Day: Picture the Past exhibition in Market Rasen Old Police Station, 11am - 1pm.

Proms in the Park at South Street Park, Caistor 3pm - 5pm.

Monday, September 10

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time (new session) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: , 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Tuesday, September 11

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Learning Through Play 10am - 11am and , new back-to-back-session, Rhyme Time 11am - 11.45am at Caistor Town Hall. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Tuesday: Drop-in IT support sessions at Caistor Arts and Heritage centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01472 851605.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Market Rasen Air Cadets open evening, 7.30pm. Details: email oc.2292@aircadets.org

7.15pm Ladies Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Faldingworth WI open meeting in the village hall, 7.15pm. Entertainment by Tykes in Tights.

Chakra Dancing at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07826 195257.

Wednesday, September 12

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

2.30pm Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Church.

Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm (ages 8-11); 7pm - 8.30pm (over 11s).

Tealby WI in the Memorial Hall, 7pm. Speaker: Mike Morgan. Birthday meeting with enterprise stall.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Nick the butcher from Sunnyside Up.

Caistor Flower Club in the town hall, 7.30pm. Talk and demonstration by Alison Walling on willow weaving. Visitors £6.

Thursday, September 13

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Community Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Robin Dennett - Dennett’s ice-cream. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Lunch Club in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, noon.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 7.15pm. Defibrillator instruction with LIVES and village exhibition workshop.

East Barkwith WI in the village hall, 7.30pm.

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society AGM in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Neil Timm - Life of a Landscaper.

Owmby & Normanby WI in Glentham Village Hall, 7.30pm. Coco floral art - Lucie Reed.

Friday, September 14

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail Drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Market Rasen Lions quiz and raffle night at Rase Park, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 849762 or 07715 622885.

Saturday, September 15

5.45pm Harvest Supper at Middle Rasen Methodist Church.

Live theatre: The Fisherman at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets: 0300 400 0101 or beoadbenttheatre.org

7.30pm ‘Home-grown’ concert at Middle Rasen Methodist Church.

Family Bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Children welcome. Proceeds for Town Hall funds. Details: 01673 858067.