What’s on: September 26 - October 7, 2018

Wednesday, September 26

Every Wednesday: Portable Antiquities drop-in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Tweenie at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Every Wednesday: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Detail: as above.

Every Wednesday: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

2.30pm Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Church.

Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm (ages 8-11); 7pm - 8.30pm (over 11s).

Rase WI meeting in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Thursday, September 27

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Lunch Club in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, noon.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Every Thursday: Learning Together Baby (birth-crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Harvest Supper and auction at Ludford Village Hall, 7pm. Admission £3, includes soup and apple pie.

Friday, September 28

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Macmillan Coffee Morning at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Rasen Mail Drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Every Friday: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Music and food with Da Capo in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 5.30pm. Retiring donations for church funds.

7pm Church quiz in Market Rasen Church Room.

Lincolnshire Weekend at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Music and supper, 7pm - 10pm. Booking essential. £20 a head. 01472 851605.

Bingo in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Eyes down 7.30pm.

Saturday, September 29

Lincolnshire Weekend at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: bite-size breakfast 9am, with talk; kids crafts 11am - 1pm; buskers noon - 4pm; afternoon tea served from 1.30pm.

Wrap and pack for Shoebox Appeal in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - 1pm.

Charity car wash at Binbrook Fire Station, 10am - 3pm.

Quilt Exhibitions in St Peter’s Church, Normanby le Wold, and All Saints’ Church, Tealby, 10am - 3.30pm.

Barkwith Group Macmillan event in East Barkwith Village Hall, from noon.

Bowls Club Jumble Sale in Wragby Town Hall, 2pm. Admission 20p.

Sunday, September 30

Lincolnshire Weekend at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: 10am scavenger hunt and walks; 10am - 4pm stalls and sideshows; 12.15pm children’s event; 1.30pm Lincolnshire sausage BBQ; live musicall day.

Quilt Exhibitions in St Peter’s Church, Normanby le Wold, and All Saints’ Church, Tealby, 10am - 3.30pm.

Caistor Yarborough PTFA Fun on the Field Autmn Fair, 11am - 3pm.

Monday, October 1

Coffee morning in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Exhibition at Market Rasen Old Police Station and Magistrates Court: Rebel Daughters by Jayne Cooper. Open 10.30am - 1.30pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday. Runs to October 27.

Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: , 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Tuesday, October 2

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Drop-in IT support sessions at Caistor Arts and Heritage centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01472 851605.

Learning Through Play 10am - 11am and Rhyme Time 11am - 11.45am at Caistor Town Hall. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

West Rasen Heritage Centre meeting. Master thatcher presentation, 7.30pm.

Wednesday, October 3

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Carry on Singing - for people with dementia and their carers - open day in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Youth Group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Ludford WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Speaker from Spire Chocolates.

Thursday, October 4

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: John Hall - When I was a kid in the 1950’s. Visitors welcome, suggested donation £4.

Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Steam Punk - speaker Tony Turner. Details: 01472 399009.

Friday, October 5

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Rasen Mail Drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Saturday, October 6

Coffee morning in west Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Charity dance at the Butcher’s Nook, Hemswell, 8pm - late. Dancing to Phil’s Country. Admission £5 on the door, includes buffet. Proceeds to Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund.

Sunday, October 7

Charity quiz at the Blacksmiths Arms, Rothwell, 7.30pm. In aid of Macmillan Nurses.