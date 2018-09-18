What’s on: September 19 - September 30, 2018

To have your event included in the listing, email the full details to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk

Wednesday, September 19

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Tweenie at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Portable Antiquities drop-in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

10am - noon Dementia Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Every Wednesday: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Detail: as above.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Every Wednesday: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Chapel, 2.30pm.

Every Wednesday: Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm (ages 8-11); 7pm - 8.30pm (over 11s).

Youth Group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Thursday, September 20

Every Thursday: Toft Tots in Toft Newton Community Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Every Thursday: Learning Together Baby (birth-crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Every Thursday: Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Every Thursday: Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Caistor Civic Society in the Town Hall, 7.30pm. Jake Pass - Mission for Seafarers. Non-members welcome. Admission £4.

Friday, September 21

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail Drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Coffee and cake fundraising day at the Stitch Witch, Union Street, Market Rasen, 10am - 3pm. In aid of Pink Ribbon Foundation.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Summer Reading Challenge Celebration in Market Rasen Library, 4pm - 5pm.

Pizza in the Park at Howsham Park (last one for year) from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Also cake stall for Macmillan Cancer Care.

Market Rasen Air Cadets fundraising general knowledge quiz night, with chip supper, at Rase Park. Tickets £5 each (£15 for four or £22 for six, which is the team maximum) available on the door or reserved on 01673 855056.

Saturday, September 22

Vintage ploughing match at Low Farm, West Barkwith, 8.30am - 3pm. In aid of Cancer Research.

Rasen 10k at Market Rasen Racecourse, Start time 10am.

Middle Rasen Charity Gala and Fun Dog Show, at the village hall, 11am - 4pm.

Children’s craft afternoon in Caistor Town Hall, noon - 4pm. Hedgehog-themed fun in aid of Caistor Hedgehog Care.

Bingo at Newton Church. Eyes down 7pm.

Sunday, September 23

NGS open garden: Goltho Garden, A158 near Wragby, 10am - 4pm. Admission £5; children free.

Tea dance in the Festival Hall, 2.30pm - 5pm. Details: www.facebook.com/dance4leisure

Monday, September 24

Macmillan Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: , 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Tuesday, September 25

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Drop-in IT support sessions at Caistor Arts and Heritage centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01472 851605.

Learning Through Play 10am - 11am and , new back-to-back-session, Rhyme Time 11am - 11.45am at Caistor Town Hall. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Wednesday, September 26

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

2.30pm Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Church.

Rase WI meeting in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Thursday, September 27

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Lunch Club in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, noon.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Harvest Supper and auction at Ludford Village Hall, 7pm. Admission £3, includes soup and apple pie.

Friday, September 28

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Macmillan Coffee Morning at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Rasen Mail Drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Music and food with Da Capo in Market Rasen methodist Church, 5.30pm. Retiring donations for church funds.

7pm Church quiz in Market Rasen Church Room.

Bingo in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Eyes down 7.30pm.

Saturday, September 29

Wrap and pack for Shoebox Appeal in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - 1pm.

Charity car wash at Binbrook Fire Station, 10am - 3pm.

Quilt Exhibitions in St Peter’s Church, Normanby le Wold, and All Saints’ Church, Tealby, 10am - 3.30pm.

Barkwith Group Macmillan event in East Barkwith Village Hall, from noon.

Bowls Club Jumble Sale in Wragby Town Hall, 2pm. Admission 20p.

Sunday, September 30

Quilt Exhibitions in St Peter’s Church, Normanby le Wold, and All Saints’ Church, Tealby, 10am - 3.30pm.