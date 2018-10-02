What’s on: October 3 - October 14, 2018

To have your event listed email the details to 07803 505588 or email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk

Heroes of the Airfields exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Free admission. Runs to October 25.

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Tweenie at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Christians Together in Craft at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Exhibition at Market Rasen Old Police Station and Magistrates Court: Rebel Daughters by Jayne Cooper. Open 10.30am - 1.30pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday. Runs to October 27.

Every Wednesday: Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Every Wednesday: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Detail: as above.

Carry on Singing - for people with dementia and their carers - open day in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Every Wednesday: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Youth Group in Market Rasen

2.30pm Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Church. Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Ludford WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Speaker from Spire Chocolates.

Thursday, October 4

Every Thursday: Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Top Tips for Babies, at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: as above.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Every Thursday: Learning Together Baby (birth-crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: John Hall - When I was a kid in the 1950’s. Visitors welcome, suggested donation £4.

Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Steam Punk - speaker Tony Turner.

Friday, October 5

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail Drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Every Friday: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Saturday, October 6

Coffee morning in West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Charity dance at the Butcher’s Nook, Hemswell, 8pm - late. Dancing to Phil’s Country. Admission £5 on the door, includes buffet. Proceeds to Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund.

Sunday, October 7

Apple Day at Wragby Town Hall 11am - 4pm. Juicing and apple identification 11am - 3pm.

Charity quiz at the Blacksmiths Arms, Rothwell, 7.30pm. In aid of Macmillan Nurses.

Monday, October 8

Coffee morning in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Tuesday, October 9

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Drop-in IT support sessions at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01472 851605.

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning Through Play 10am - 11am and Rhyme Time 11am - 11.45am at Caistor Town Hall. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Ladies Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.15pm.

Faldingworth & District WI in Faldingworth memorial Hall, 7.15pm. Speaker: Keith Hanson - Queen’s Bodyguard of Yeoman of the Guard.

Wednesday, October 10

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Family History Workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9.30am - 12.30pm. Drop in session, £10. Take along laptop or library card. Details: 01472 851605.

2.30pm Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Church.

Informal Harvest Celebration - cafe style - 6.30pm at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Caistor Flower Club in the Town Hall, 7.30pm. Demonstrator: Pauline Foster - Power of the Flower.

Thursday, October 11

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Michael Credland - Tommy Goes to War. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 2.15pm. Speaker: Mike Chatterton - Lancaster pilot.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Line dancing, followed by harvest auction.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Dr Deb Wildgoose - Modern Day Slavery.

Owmby & Normanby WI in Glentham Village Hall, 7.30pm. Old Time Music Hall and Harvest Supper.

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society open evening in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Friday, October 12

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Rasen Mail Drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Market Rasen Lions Quiz Night at Rase Park, 7.30pm. Book on 01673 849762.

Charity country music night at Ludford Village Hall. Live music from Nicky James from 8pm. Details: 01507 313475.

Saturday, October 13

Antique valuation day at Nettleton Village Hall, 9am - noon.

Sunday, October 14

Legsby Community Apple Pressing ay at Forge End, from 10am (pressing from noon). Bake sale, refreshments, live music.