What’s on: October 24 - November 4, 2018

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Tweenie at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Detail: as above.

Every Wednesday: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

2.30pm Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Church.

Youth Club in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6pm - 7.30pm (age 8-11) and 7pm - 8.30pm (over 11s).

Wragby Film Society in the town hall, 7pm. Screening ‘The Apartment’.

Guild meeting in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Thursday, October 25

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Children’s arts and craft session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Making paper jewellery.

Exhibition at Market Rasen Old Police Station and Magistrates Court: Rebel Daughters by Jayne Cooper. Open 10.30am - 1.30pm

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Every Thursday: Learning Together Baby (birth-crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Live theatre: Scary Little Girls present The Full Bronte at Tealby Memorial Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £10 (£11 on door) from the village shop or 01673 838718.

Friday, October 26

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Exhibition at Market Rasen Old Police Station and Magistrates Court: Rebel Daughters by Jayne Cooper. Open 10.30am - 1.30pm

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Music and Supper Evening, with The Miracle Cure, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm. Booking essential. Call 01472 851605.

Bingo in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Eyes down 7.30pm.

Quiz Night in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. organised by Nettleton & Moortown WI. Tickets £5, including supper. Tickets to be pre-booked: call 01652 678365 or 01472 852068.

Saturday, October 27

Family-friendly charity Hallowe’en event at The Olde Barn, Tealby, from 5pm. Raffles, games, tombola, Halloween costume competition and more.

Market Rasen Band, Proms to Poppies Concert in The Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm. Admission £6.

Lincoln Orpheus Male Voice Choir in concert at Wragby Parish Church, 7.30pm. Admission £5.

Live music: The Mile Roses in concert at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 8pm. Tickets £10 from 01522 535770 or email: watkins.folk@gmail.com

Monday, October 29

Coffee morning in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Tuesday, October 30

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Drop-in IT support sessions at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01472 851605.

Learning Through Play 10am - 11am and Rhyme Time 11am - 11.45am at Caistor Town Hall. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Caistor Community Cinema in the town hall. Screening: Stephen King’s ‘It’. Doors open 6.30pm; film 7.30pm. Tickets at Caistor Post office, at door or via caistorcommunitycinema.org

Wednesday, October 31

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Bright Lights Family Superhero Party at Market Rasen New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street, 6pm - 7.30pm. Free tickets available. To book call 01673 849941 or visit www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Youth Club in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6pm - 7.30pm (age 8-11) and 7pm - 8.30pm (over 11s).

Guild meeting in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Thursday, November 1

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Presentation on Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. Visitors welcome. Details: 01472 399009.

Friday, November 2

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Saturday, November 3

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Meet the artist at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11.30am – 1.30pm. Members of the Badgers Art group will be available to discuss their exhibition ‘Our Wonderful World’.

Caistor Lions Bonfire Night, South Street Park, Caistor. Gates open 5.45pm; procession 6.45pm; opening display 7pm, followed by main display. No set charge; donations on the gate.

Live theatre: Purple Dreams Productions presents The Empty Stage at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101 or via broadbent theatre.org