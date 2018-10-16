What’s on: October 17 - October 28, 2018

To have your event listed, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Heroes of the Airfields exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Free admission. Runs to October 25.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Tweenie at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Dementia Group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning in South Willingham Village Hall, 10.30am.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Exhibition at Market Rasen Old Police Station and Magistrates Court: Rebel Daughters by Jayne Cooper. Open 10.30am - 1.30pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday. Runs to October 27.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Portable antiquities scheme at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11am - 3pm.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Detail: as above.

Every Wednesday: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Carry on Singing - for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Youth Club in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6pm - 7.30pm (age 8-11) and 7pm - 8.30pm (over 11s).

Youth Group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Guild meeting in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Thursday, October 18

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Every Thursday: Learning Together Baby (birth-crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Caistor Civic Society: Rock Foundation tea and talk at the Old Fleece Inn, 7pm.

‘We’re Dunn with Cancer’ fundraising event at the Dunn Deal Tearoom, Nettleton, 7pm. Stalls, games, refreshments. Proceeds to Macmillan Cancer Support and The Osborne Trust.

Friday, October 19

Every Friday: Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Rasen Mail Drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Bingo at Fletcher Court, Mill Road, Market Rasen, 7pm.

Live music: Keith James - The Music of Yusuf Cat Stevens in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7pm. Tickets £12 from Garnett’s Sweet Shop or via Lincoln Drill Hall online. Tickets can be purchased on door at £14.

Saturday, October 20

Coffee morning at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

New monthly Grief and Loss Group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm.

Nettleton & District Gardening Club open afternoon: BBC Radio Humberside presenter Doug Stewart - Ten Ways to a Better Garden, in Nettleton Village Hall, 2.30pm. Admission free.

Monday, October 22

Coffee morning in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Tuesday, October 23

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Drop-in IT support sessions at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01472 851605.

Learning Through Play 10am - 11am and Rhyme Time 11am - 11.45am at Caistor Town Hall. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Mobile library at South Willingham (bus shelter), 1.45pm - 2.15pm.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Wednesday, October 24

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

2.30pm Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Church.

Youth Club in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6pm - 7.30pm (age 8-11) and 7pm - 8.30pm (over 11s).

Wragby Film Society in the town hall, 7pm. Screening ‘The Apartment’.

Guild meeting in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Thursday, October 25

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Children’s arts and craft session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Making paper jewellery.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Live theatre: Scary Little Girls present The Full Bronte at Tealby Memorial Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £10 (£11 on door) from the village shop or 01673 838718.

Friday, October 26

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Music and Supper Evening, with The Miracle Cure, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm. Booking essential. Call 01472 851605.

Bingo in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Eyes down 7.30pm.

Saturday, October 27

Market Rasen Band, Proms to Poppies Concert in The Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm. Admission £6.

Family-friendly charity Hallowe’en event at The Olde Barn, Tealby, from 5pm. Raffles, games, tombola, Halloween costume competition and more.