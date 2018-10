What’s on: october 10 - October 21, 2018

To have your event included in the listing email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Heroes of the Airfields exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Free admission. Runs to October 25.

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Family History Workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9.30am - 12.30pm. Drop in session, £10. Take along laptop or library card. Details: 01472 851605.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Tweenie at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Exhibition at Market Rasen Old Police Station and Magistrates Court: Rebel Daughters by Jayne Cooper. Open 10.30am - 1.30pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday. Runs to October 27.

Every Wednesday: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Detail: as above.

Every Wednesday: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

2.30pm Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Church.

Youth Club in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6pm - 7.30pm (age 8-11) and 7pm - 8.30pm (over 11s).

Informal Harvest Celebration - cafe style - 6.30pm at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Caistor Flower Club in the Town Hall, 7.30pm. Demonstrator: Pauline Foster - Power of the Flower.

Thursday, October 11

Every Thursday: Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Michael Credland - Tommy Goes to War. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Every Thursday: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: as above.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Every Thursday: Learning Together Baby (birth-crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 2.15pm. Speaker: Mike Chatterton - Lancaster pilot.

Every Thursday: Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Line dancing, followed by harvest auction.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Dr Deb Wildgoose - Modern Day Slavery.

Owmby & Normanby WI in Glentham Village Hall, 7.30pm. Old Time Music Hall and Harvest Supper.

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society open evening in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm.

East Barkwith WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Julie Cook - Anthony Nolan Trust.

Friday, October 12

Every Friday: Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Rasen Mail Drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Every Friday: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Market Rasen Lions Quiz Night at Rase Park, 7.30pm. Book on 01673 849762.

Charity country music night at Ludford Village Hall. Live music from Nicky James from 8pm. Details: 01507 313475.

Saturday, October 13

Antique valuation day at Nettleton Village Hall, 9am - noon.

Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm.

Sunday, October 14

Legsby Community Apple Pressing ay at Forge End, from 10am (pressing from noon). Bake sale, refreshments, live music.

Monday, October 15

Coffee morning in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Tuesday, October 16

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Drop-in IT support sessions at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01472 851605.

Learning Through Play 10am - 11am and Rhyme Time 11am - 11.45am at Caistor Town Hall. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Grasby WI open meeting in the village hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Hannah Dale - Wrendale Designs.

Wednesday, October 17

Dementia Group in Market Rasen methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning in South Willingham Village Hall, 10.30am.

Portable antiquities scheme at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11am - 3pm.

Carry on Singing - for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

2.30pm Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Church.

Youth Club in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6pm - 7.30pm (age 8-11) and 7pm - 8.30pm (over 11s).

Youth Group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Guild meeting in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Thursday, October 18

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Caistor Civic Society: Rock Foundation tea and talk at the Old Fleece Inn, 7pm.

Friday, October 19

Rasen Mail Drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Bingo at Fletcher Court, Mill Road, Market Rasen, 7pm.

Live music: Keith James - The Music of Yusuf Cat Stevens in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7pm. Tickets £12 from Garnett’s Sweet Shop or via Lincoln Drill Hall online. Tickets can be purchased on door at £14.

Saturday, October 20

Coffee morning at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.