What’s on: November 7 - November 18, 2018

To have your event included in the listing, email details to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Every Wednesday: Tweenie Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Christian Together in Craft at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Volunteer awareness session in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm.

Coffee morning in South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Every Wednesday: Toddler Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Detail: as above.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Every Wednesday: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

2.30pm Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Church.

Youth Club in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6pm - 7.30pm (age 8-11) and 7pm - 8.30pm (over 11s).

Youth group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Guild meeting in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Ludford WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Hands on evening - needle felt a robin.

Thursday, November 8

Every Thursday: Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Every Thursday: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

West Wolds U3A AGM in the Festival Hall, with entertainment from members’ groups.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Every Thursday: Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Every Thursday: Learning Together Baby (birth-crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 2.15pm. Hazel Barnard - WWI National Egg Collection.

Every Thursday: Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Every Thursday: Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Sue Roebuck - Pyrography.

Owmby & Normanby WI in Glentham Village Hall, 7.30pm. Christmas Art - Janet Schooley.

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society meeting in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7.30pm.

Friday, November 9

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Every Friday: Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Best of British Quiz at Howsham Village Hall, 7pm. Cost £1 per person.

Live music: Kelly Oliver in concert at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from Garnetts, 01673 842479 or Ticketsource.

Market Rasen Lions quiz night at Rase Park, 7.30pm.

Saturday, November 10

Coffee morning 10am - noon in Market Rasen Church Room, Market Place. In support of Mesothelioma UK.

Coffee morning at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. All welcome. In aid of hall funds. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, November 11

Live music: the John Verity Band at The Hope Tavern, Holton le Moor.

Monday, November 12

Coffee morning in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Nettleton & District Gardening Club in Nettleton Methodist Chapel, 7.15pm for 7.30pm start. Speaker: Ray Creek - Orchids.

Tuesday, November 13

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning Through Play 10am - 11am and Rhyme Time 11am - 11.45am at Caistor Town Hall. Details: 01673 844703.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Ladies Group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.15pm.

Faldingworth & District WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Fun quiz and social time. Visitors always welcome.

Wednesday, November 14

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Youth Club in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6pm - 7.30pm (age 8-11) and 7pm - 8.30pm (over 11s).

Youth group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Speaker: Avril Page - Tied Up in Silk.

Guild meeting in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Caistor Flower Club in the town hall, 7.30pm. Workshop with Jo Smith - embellish a bottle. Visitors £6.

Thursday, November 15

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Friday, November 16

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Caistor Civic Society AGM in the town hall, 7.30pm.

Saturday, November 17

Festive Fayre at Tealby memroial Hall, 10am - 3.30pm. In aid of St Barnabas Hospice and Tealby WI.

Grief and loss friends group in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm.

An evening of World War One songs, readings and poems in Cadney Church, 7pm. Tickets £5 from 01652 678771 or 678224. Proceeds to The Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes.

Sunday, November 18

Caistor Lions Victorian Market in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm.