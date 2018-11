What’s on: November 21 - December 2, 2018

To be included in the listing, email details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Every Wednesday: Tweenie Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Dementia Group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee morning in South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Every Wednesday: Toddler Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Detail: as above.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Every Wednesday: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

2.30pm Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Church.

Youth Club in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6pm - 7.30pm (age 8-11) and 7pm - 8.30pm (over 11s).

Youth group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Guild meeting in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Thursday, November 22

Every Thursday: Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Every Thursday: Learning Together Baby (birth-crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Every Thursday: Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Every Thursday: Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance as above.

Friday, November 23

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Every Friday: Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Christmas Fayre in Wragby Town Hall, 6pm. Usual stalls and Santa calling in. Details: 01673 857138.

Bingo in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Eyes down 7.30pm.

Music and supper evening at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 10pm. Music from the Salutation Band. Tickets £20 from 01472 851605.

Talk by Lincolnshire Trust wildlife warden James Forrester on Snipe Dales and nearby reserves in Walesby Village Hall , 7.30pm. Admission £2 , incl. refreshments.

Saturday, November 24

Market Rasen Mayor’s Christmas Fair in the market place 10am - 4pm, with light switch-on at 3.30pm.

Christmas Fair in St Thomas Church Room, Market Rasen, 10am - 4pm.

Caistor Church Christmas Fayre in the town hall, from 10am.

Pint-size panto in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Doors open 1.45pm. No access after 2pm. Admission free.

Live music: 500 Years of Song, with Mark Padmore at Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets in advance only: cost £12 (under 16s free) from 01673 828478.

Sunday, November 25

Christmas Fayre in Binbrook Village Hall, 10am - 4pm.

Market Rasen & District Choral Society presents ‘Reflections’ in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm. Tickets £10 on the door or in advance from Caistor Post Office and the Gift Horse, Market Rasen.

Monday, November 26

Coffee morning in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Market Rasen Flower Club open meeting in the Festival Hall, 7.30pm. Alison Cooper - Let’s Create Christmas. Tickets £10, including refreshments. Contact: 07775 616067.

Tuesday, November 27

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning Through Play 10am - 11am and Rhyme Time 11am - 11.45am at Caistor Town Hall. Details: 01673 844703.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Gardening Club at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.15pm. Members night, with quiz, photography competition and supper, 7.15pm.

Wednesday, November 28

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Youth Club in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6pm - 7.30pm (age 8-11) and 7pm - 8.30pm (over 11s).

Youth group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30 pm.

Guild meeting in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Thursday, November 29

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Friday, November 30

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Sewing and hobby Club in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm.

Saturday, December 1

Coffee morning with a Christmas theme at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Caistor Christmas Market from 2pm.

Caistor lights switch on 4.30pm.

Caistor Male Voice Choir concert and supper at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7pm.

Sunday, December 2

Christmas cafe at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 2pm, with indoor children’s play area. Proceeds from pop-up cafe to village hall boiler fund.