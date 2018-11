What’s on: November 14 - November 25, 2018

To have your event listed, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Every Wednesday: Tweenie Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Every Wednesday: Toddler Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Detail: as above.

Every Wednesday: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Youth Club in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6pm - 7.30pm (age 8-11) and 7pm - 8.30pm (over 11s).

Youth group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Speaker: Avril Page - Tied Up in Silk.

Guild meeting in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Caistor Flower Club in the town hall, 7.30pm. Workshop with Jo Smith - embellish a bottle. Visitors £6.

Thursday, November 15

Every Thursday: Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Every Thursday: Learning Together Baby (birth-crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Every Thursday: Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Every Thursday: Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Friday, November 16

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Every Friday: Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Caistor Civic Society AGM in the town hall, 7.30pm.

Wragby Players present: Family Spirit in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £7.50 from 01673 857559 or on the door.

Saturday, November 17

Festive Fayre at Tealby Memorial Hall, 10am - 3.30pm. In aid of St Barnabas Hospice and Tealby WI.

Grief and loss friends group in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm.

An evening of World War One songs, readings and poems in Cadney Church, 7pm. Tickets £5 from 01652 678771 or 678224. Proceeds to The Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes.

Christmas bingo in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7pm.

Live music: Flossie Malavialle in concert at Faldingworth Village Hall, 8pm. Tickets £10 from 01522 535770 or watkins.folk@gmail.com

Wragby Players present: Family Spirit in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £7.50 from 01673 857559 or on the door.

Sunday, November 18

Caistor Lions Victorian Market in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm.

Talk on North Kelsey heritage in North Kelsey Church, 5pm.

Barkwith Group quiz in the Heneage Arms, Hainton, 6.30pm for 7pm. £5 per person, including supper.

Monday, November 19

Coffee morning in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Tuesday, November 20

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning Through Play 10am - 11am and Rhyme Time 11am - 11.45am at Caistor Town Hall. Details: 01673 844703.

Mobile library at South Willingham bus shelter, 1.45pm - 2.15pm.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Grasby & District WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Sue Roebuck - Have a go pyrography. Visitors welcome at £4.

Wednesday, November 21

Dementia Group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning in South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

2.30pm Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Church.

Youth Club in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 6pm - 7.30pm (age 8-11) and 7pm - 8.30pm (over 11s).

Youth group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Guild meeting in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Thursday, November 22

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Friday, November 23

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Christmas Fayre in Wragby Town Hall, 6pm. Usual stalls and Santa calling in. Details: 01673 857138.

Bingo in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Eyes down 7.30pm.

Music and supper evening at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 10pm. Music from the Salutation Band. Tickets £20 from 01472 851605.

Saturday, November 24

Market Rasen Mayor’s Christmas Fair in the market place 10am - 4pm

Christmas Fair in St Thomas Church Room, Market Rasen, 10am - 4pm.

Caistor Church Christmas Fayre in the town hall, from 10am.

Pint-size panto in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Doors open 1.45pm. No access after 2pm. Admission free.

Sunday, November 25

Christmas Fayre in Binbrook Village Hall, 10am - 4pm.

Market Rasen & District Choral Society presents ‘Reflections’ in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm. Tickets £10 on the door or in advance from Caistor Post Office and the Gift Horse, Market Rasen.