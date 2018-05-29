What’s on: May 30 - June 10, 2018

To have your event included email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wolds Walking Festival. Various walks. Runs to June 3. Details: www.woldswalkingfestival.co.uk.

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - noon.

Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Project: children’s fun theatre workshop with Rhubarb Theatre at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 10am - 3pm. Booking essential: www.lincolnshirechalkstreams.org or 01522 555780.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre,1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Middle Rasen Women’s Own AGM in the Methodist Church, 2.30pm. Speaker: the Rev Anne Coates.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8+

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Thursday, May 31

Every Thursday: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Every Thursday: Rhyme Time at Caistor Children’s Centre, Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details as above.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479

Friday, June 1

Every Friday: Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Every Friday: Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Beer and Music Festival at the Heneage Arms, Hainton, from 4.30pm. Details: www.theheneagearms.co.uk

Read through and casting for CATS pantomime, in Caistor Town hall, 7.30pm.

Saturday, June 2

Market Rasen Gardeners Market in the market place, 9am - 4pm. Organised by Market Rasen Lions.

Craft and gift fair in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 9am - 4pm. Organised by Market Rasen Lions.

Coffee morning at West Rasen heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Table top sale in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm. Tombola, raffle, refreshments. In aid of Caistor Hedgehog Care.

Beer and Music Festival at the Heneage Arms, Hainton, from 1pm. Details as above.

The Brigg Singers in concert at Cadney Church, 7.30pm. Tickets £5, including light refreshments, from Grandad’s Shed in Brigg, 01652 653989 or 01652 678768 . Proceeds to church funds..

Sunday, June 3

Craft and gift fair in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 9am - 4pm. Organised by Market Rasen Lions.

Wolds Walking Festival Finale at South Elkington Village Hall, 10am - 4pm. Details: www.woldswalkingfestival.co.uk

Tealby village garage sale from 10am. Pick up a map of stalls from village shop, next to the village hall.

Munch at the Manor House, South Willingham, noon - 4pm. Games, stalls and raffle. Proceeds for St Martin’s Church.

Beer and Music Festival at the Heneage Arms, Hainton, from 1pm; includes Rock and Roll Charity fund raising event for AMEND, the Association of Multiple Endocrine Naplasia Disease. Details as above.

Nettleton Primary School Summer Fair, 1pm - 4pm.

Monday, June 4

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers & Shakers at Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Pilates in South Willingham Parish Hall, 2pm.

Tuesday, June 5

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and Shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

West Rasen Heritage Centre meeting, 7.30pm. Speaker: Brian Taylor - An armchair tour of Lincoln.

Wednesday, June 6

Christians together in craft at Market Rasen Salvation Army centre, 10am - noon.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8+

Ludford WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Neil Timm - World of Ferns. Visitors: £4.

Thursday, June 7

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479

Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Speaker Caroline Foster - Delve into family history. Visitors £4.

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Denise Farman from Women’s Aid. Visitors £4.

Friday, June 8

Middle Rasen Parish Quiz in the Church Hall, 7pm.

Market Rasen Lions pub quiz and raffle at Rase Park, 7.30pm. Book with Gary on 01673 849762.

Music for a Summer Evening with the Louth Male Voice Choir at Benniworth Church, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from 01507 313792 or at the door.

Saturday, June 9

Coffee morning in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Barkwith Parish Summer Fete at East Barkwith Church, 6.30pm.

Charity prize bingo in Middle Rasen Village Hall. Eyes down 7pm.

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. All welcome. In aid of hall funds. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, June 10

Open Farm Sunday at Stainton le Vale, 10am - 4pm.

Open Farm Sunday at Uncle Henry’s, Grayingham, from 10am.