What’s on: May 23 - June 3, 2018

To have your event included email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wolds Walking Festival. Various walks. Runs to June 3. Details: www.woldswalkingfestival.co.uk or in brochures.

Grasby Embroiderers exhibition in Caistor Arts and Heritage centre. Runs to May 30.

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre,1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Middle Rasen Women’s Own in the Methodist Church, 2.30pm. Speaker: Malcolm Woolf.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Thursday, May 24

Every Thursday: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Every Thursday: Rhyme Time at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details as above.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Fashion Show at Caistor Yarborough Hub, 7pm. Tickets £3 from school reception or Caistor Post Office. Refreshments available. Proceeds to PTFA.

Thinking Session at The Hope Tavern, Holton le Moor, 7pm. James Pocklington - What is the point of being human. Suggestion donation on the door £2.

Friday, May 25

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Terrific Twos session at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bingo in Market Rasen Festival Hall. Eyes down 7.30pm.

Saturday, May 26

Brigg Farmers Market, 9am - 3pm.

Elmer Day drop in at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon.

Coffee, cake and plants sale in Walesby Village Hall, 10am - noon.

Every Saturday: Dungeons and Dragons Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

House of Colour open afternoon at Goltho Gardens, near Wragby. Includes mini talk about Colour at 3.15pm. Admission free (includes refreshments). Details: 07938 913036 or email lesley.burton@houseofcolour.co.uk

Caistor Community demo night in the town hall, 6.30pm. Showing: The Greatest Showman

Sunday, May 27

Plant Hunters Fair and open gardens at Pottertons Nursery, Nettleton, 9am - 5pm. Admission £3. Cream teas and light refreshments on sale. In aid of National Gardens Scheme (NGS)

Classic cars event in Caistor Market Place, 1pm - 4pm.

Songs of Praise in Snelland Church, 6pm, with music from The Broadbent Singers.

Monday, May 28

Gentle stroll around Caistor following the Treasure Hunt Trail, 1.30pm. Booking essential: 01472 851740. Cost £2, under 18s free. Part of the Wolds Walking Festival. Details of all walks at Details: www.woldswalkingfestival.co.uk or in brochures.

Wrawby Windmill open day, 1pm - 5pm. Admission free; donations welcome. Details: 01652 653699.

Pilates in South Willingham Village Hall, 2pm.

Tuesday, May 29

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Free financial advice session at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Drop into speak to the Citizens Advice Lindsey Money Advice Worker.

Movers and Shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Wednesday, May 30

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - noon.

Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Project: children’s fun theatre workshop with Rhubarb Theatre at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 10am - 3pm. Booking essential: www.lincolnshirechalkstreams.org or 01522 555780.

Middle Rasen Women’s Own AGM in the Methodist Church, 2.30pm. Speaker: the Rev Anne Coates.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8+

Thursday, May 31

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479

Friday, June 1

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Beer and Music Festival at the Heneage Arms, Hainton, from 4.30pm. Details: www.theheneagearms.co.uk

Saturday, June 2

Market Rasen Gardeners Market in the market place, 9am - 4pm. Organised by Market Rasen Lions.

Craft and gift fair in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 9am - 4pm. Organised by Market Rasen Lions.

Coffee morning at West Rasen heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Table top sale in Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 4pm. Tombola, raffle, refreshments. In aid of Caistor Hedgehog Care.

Beer and Music Festival at the Heneage Arms, Hainton, from 1pm. Details: www.theheneagearms.co.uk

Sunday, June 3

Craft and gift fair in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 9am - 4pm. Organised by Market Rasen Lions.

Wolds Walking Festival Finale at South Elkington Village Hall, 10am - 4pm. Details: www.woldswalkingfestival.co.uk or in brochures.

Munch at the Manor House, South Willingham, noon - 4pm. Games, stalls and raffle. Proceeds for St Martin’s Church.

Beer and Music Festival at the Heneage Arms, Hainton, from 1pm; includes Rock and Roll Charity fund raising event for AMEND, the Association of Multiple Endocrine Naplasia Disease. Details as above.