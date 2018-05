What’s on: May 2 to May 13, 2018

To have your event included in the listing email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, May 2

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage centre, 10am - noon.

Christians together in Craft group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street, 10am - noon.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Adults French language club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre (every Wednesday in term time): beginners 10am - 11am; intermediate beginner 5.30pm - 6.30pm and 6.30pm - 7.30pm. £5 per person. Book on 07927 943489.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre,1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Middle Rasen Women’s Own in the Methodist Church, 2.30pm. Speaker: Ian Hardcastle.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8+.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Thursday, May 3

Every Thursday: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Every Thursday: Rhyme Time at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details as above.

Friday, May 4

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Market Rasen Round Table Beer Festival in the Festival Hall. Doors open 4pm; music from 6pm; runs to 11pm.

Saturday, May 5

Sith Saturday at Market Rasen Library, 10am. Star Wars themed crafts and fun. Get your free ticket from the library desk or call 01522 782010, email market_rasen.library@gll.org

Market Rasen Round Table Beer Festival in the Festival Hall. Doors open 1pm; music starts 2pm; runs to midnight.

Every Saturday: Dungeons and Dragons Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Bingo at Newtoft Church. Eyes down 7pm.

Monday, May 7

Coffee morning and games at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Family fun at Elsham Hall Gardens and Country Park, with Tony Butler Exotic Animals. Admission charges apply. Details: 01652688698.

Open Day at Wrawby Mill, 1pm - 5pm. Admission free; donations welcome.

Green Man Day at West Rasen, 1pm - 4pm.

Howsham Duck Race. Funs starts at 1pm with Morris Dancing behind the village hall.

Live music: Birds of Chicago at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall. Advance tickets £13.50 from Brian on 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com

Tuesday, May 8

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and Shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Children’s French language club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: 4.45pm - 5.45pm for Year 6 to 8 ; 5.45pm - 6.45pm for years 9 to 11, with good knowledge of French. £5 per person. Book on 07927 943489

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Ladies group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.15pm.

Faldingworth WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Resolutions debate and Wragby Handbell Ringers.

Wednesday, May 9

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Middle Rasen Women’s Own in the Methodist Church, 2.30pm. Speaker: Frank and Eileen.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Resolution discussion.

Caistor Flower Club in the town hall, 7.30pm. Ready Steady Arrange - volunteers challenge. Visitors £6.

Thursday, May 10

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Steve Lovell - Our friends outside, encouraging wildlife into the garden. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Beginners pilates in Newtoft Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 7.15pm. Speaker: Linda Brownbridge - Mental Health: Anxiety and Depression.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Ann Campion - Tour Guide Tales of Scawby.

Owmby & Normanby WI in Glentham Village Hall, 7.30pm. Resolution discussion.

Friday, May 11

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Rasen Mail drop-in session at RasenHub, 10am - 1pm.

Market Rasen Lions pub quiz and raffle at Rase Park, 7.30pm. Book team on 01673 8498762.

Saturday, May 12

West Lindsey Open Churches. Details in brochures or www.churchesfestival.info/

Market Rasen methodist Church Spring Fayre, 10am - 1.30pm.

Brigg Live Arts Fest - craft market, workshops, music and song. Details: 01652 657053.

Live music: Hut People at Brigg Servicemen’s Club, Coney Court, 7pm. Doors open 6.30pm. Advance tickets £10 (£12 on the door). Details: 01652 657053

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. all welcome. In aid of hall funds. Details: 01673 858067.

Live music: Wild Willy Barrett’s French Connection in the Festival Hall. Doors open 7pm. Advance tickets £12 (£14 on the night) from Garnett’s Sweet Shop or online via Lincoln Drill Hall

Sunday, May 13

West Lindsey Open Churches www.churchesfestival.info/