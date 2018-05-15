What’s on: May 16 to May 28, 2018

To have your event featured, email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Grasby Embroiderers exhibition in Caistor Arts and Heritage centre. Runs to May 30.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Dementia Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre,1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Talk on Women in Geology by Paul Hildreth in Brigg Heritage Centre, 2pm. Free admission.

Middle Rasen Women’s Own in the Methodist Church, 2.30pm. Speaker: Malcolm Coates.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Thursday, May 17

Every Thursday: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Every Thursday: Rhyme Time at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details as above.

Ladies Afternoon Tea, with speaker Dr Mike Morgan, at Market Rasen Golf Club, 2.30pm. In aid of St Barnabas Hospice. Advance tickets only. Cost £15 from 01673 849447.

Pub without a Pub social evening in Osgodby Village Hall, 5.30pm - 9pm. Admission £1.50 per adult (under 14s must be accompanied). Take along own alcoholic drinks.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Live theatre: The Phoenix Players present A Bunch of Amateurs, at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets via: broadbenttheatre.org

Friday, May 18

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Live theatre: The Phoenix Players present A Bunch of Amateurs, at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets via: broadbenttheatre.org

Live music: ‘Idiot & Friend’ aka Les Barker & Keith Donnelly, supported by John Conolly, at Faldingworth Village Hall, 8pm. Tickets £10 from 01522 535770 or email watkins.folk@gmail.com

Saturday, May 19

West Lindsey Open Churches. Western area. Details in brochures or www.churchesfestival.info/

Launch of the Wolds Walking Festival at Nettleton Village Hall. Variety of walks from 10.30am. Event runs to June 3. Information at www.woldswalkingfestival.co.uk/ or in brochures.

Live theatre: The Phoenix Players present A Bunch of Amateurs, at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Details as above.

Market Rasen Choral Society 30th anniversary concert in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Sunday, May 20

West Lindsey Open Churches. Western area. Details in brochures or www.churchesfestival.info/

Market Rasen 5k, 10am start.

Charity tractor road run from Manor Farm, Faldingworth, 10am.

Live music: Warren Dewitt at Ludford Village Hall, 2pm. Entrance £5 including refreshments. Proceeds to St Barnabas Hospice. Details 01507 313475.

Live music: Market Rasen Band Spring Concert at The Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 3pm,. Admission £6

Monday, May 21

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers & Shakers at Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Flower Club in the Festival Hall, 7pm for 7.30pm start. Jenni Kirkby - Reach for the Sky. Visitors £6.

Tuesday, May 22

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and Shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Market Rasen Garden Club in the Methodist Schoolroom, 7.15pm.

Wednesday, May 23

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Middle Rasen Women’s Own in the Methodist Church, 2.30pm. Speaker: Malcolm Woolf.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8+

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Thursday, May 24

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Fashion Show at Caistor Yarborough Hub, 7pm. Tickets £3 from school reception or Caistor Post Office. Refreshments available. Proceeds to PTFA.

Thinking Session at The Hope Tavern, Holton le Moor, 7pm. James Pocklington - What is the point of being human. Suggestion donation on the door £2.

Friday, May 25

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Terrific Twos session at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bingo in Market Rasen Festival Hall. Eyes down 7.30pm.

Saturday, May 26

Brigg Farmers Market, 9am - 3pm.

Elmer Day drop in at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon.

Coffee, cake and plants in Walesby Village Hall, 10am - noon.

Every Saturday: Dungeons and Dragons Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Caistor Community demo night in the town hall, 6.30pm.

Sunday, May 27

Classic cars event in Caistor Market Place, 1pm - 4pm.

Monday, May 28

Wrawby Windmill open day, 1pm - 5pm. Admission free; donations welcome. Details: 01652 653699.