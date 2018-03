What’s on: March 7 - March 18, 2018

To have your event or regualr activity listed email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, March 7

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Sharon Goodwin. Runs to March 28.

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Christians Together in Craft at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon.

10.30am Coffee morning in South Willingham Parish Hall.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, ages 8+

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

7.30pm Middle Rasen Methodist Guild Rally.

Ludford WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Ian Stephenson - Fraud Investigation.

Thursday, March 8

Noah’s Ark toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Lindsay Gardner - Spire Chocolates. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Every Thursday: Rhyme Time at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details as above.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 2.15pm. Nick Fairfax - Royal British Legion.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Horticultural Society spring show and talk by Mr and Mrs John Stafford Allen of Candlesby Herbs, in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7.30pm. Admission £1.

Beginners pilates in Newtoft Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Barkwith & District WI annual meeting in East Barkwith Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker Pam Hodge: Rock - A vision to change.

Owmby & Normanby WI in Glentham Village Hall, 7.30pm. Lesley Burton - House of Colour.

Friday, March 9

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Live music: Caistor Young Voices at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 12.15pm - 12.45pm. Free admission.

Middle Rasen Church Quiz in the Church Hall, 7pm. £6 per person.

South Willingham Church Quiz in the Parish Hall, 7pm. Includes hot supper.

Saturday, March 10

Antiques, vintage and collectables fair in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 4pm.

Glass for Easter workshop in Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5 Bookings and details: 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Every Saturday: Dungeons and Dragons Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. All welcome. In aid of hall funds. Details: 01673 858067.

Monday, March 12

North Lincolnshire Music and Drama Festival begins in Brigg. Details: www.northlincolnshirebriggfestival.co.uk

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703.

Nettleton and District Gardening Club in Nettleton methodist Chapel, 7.15pm. Speaker: Gail and John Summerfield - Shining a Light on Bulbs. Details: 01472 852454.

Tuesday, March 13

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Lent lunch in Market Rasen Methodist Church, noon.

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Ladies group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.15pm.

Faldingworth & District WI in Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 7.15pm.

Wednesday, March 14

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Art workshop at Rasen Hub: recognisable watercolour trees, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or email: rasenhub@live.co.uk

CAB drop-in advice session at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - noon.

Free family history workshop in Rasen Hub, 2pm - 4pm. Learn how to read old English and decipher documents. Booking as above.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Middle Rasen Guild AGM in the Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Thursday, March 15

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Caistor Civic Society in the town hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Carol Barnes and sister - 2 generations of Music in Caistor. Non-members £4.

Friday, March 16

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Quiz and raffle at Rase Park, 7pm. Organised by Market Rasen Lions Club. Book on 01673 849762.

Saturday, March 17

Easter Market in Market Rasen Market Place, 9am - 3pm. Stalls, live entertainment and music.

Middle Rasen Horticultural Society coffee morning in the Methodist Chapel Schoolroom, 10am - noon.

Easter recipes and traditions workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book as above.

Coffee morning in Newtoft Village Hall, 11am - 3pm.