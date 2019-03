What’s on: March 6 - March 16, 2019

Wednesday, March 6

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Weekly: Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning in Glentham Village Hall, 10am.

Weekly: Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: 10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

Weekly: art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Weekly: Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

New Age Curling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Weekly: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Music Makers for school-age children in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Weekly: Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Open meeting at Ludford WI. Paul Robinson - IBCC (International Bomber Command Centre) Lincoln. 7.30pm in Ludford Village Hall. Admission £2, including refreshments.

Guild meeting at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm - Market Rasen 1880.

Thursday, March 7

Weekly: Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Top Tips for Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Stay and Play Under 1s at Caistor Town Hall. New session, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Citizens Advice in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Appointments only. Book on 0344 411 1444.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details as above.

New: gentle yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Weekly: indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Weekly: Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book as above.

Weekly: pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Annual meeting and ACWW update.

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Hannah Dale - Wrendale Designs.

Brigg & District Gardening Club in Brigg Methodist Church Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Neil Timm - ferns. Non-members £2.

Friday, March 8

Weekly: Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Weekly: Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, Union Street, 10am - 1pm.

Weekly: Cosy Cafe at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Lunchtime concert at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 12.15pm - 12.45pm.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Market Rasen Lions quiz at Rase Park, 7.30pm. Book and details on 01673 849762 or 07715 622885.

Weekly: Table Tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 7.30pm - 9.30pm.

Charity country music night at Ludford Village Hall, 8pm. Live music from Steve Chase. Details: 01507 313475.

Saturday, March 9

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Coffee morning in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Weekly: Crafts and Laughs at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Family bingo in Toft Newton Village Hall, 6pm - 6.30pm start.

Wine and Wisdom quiz evening at North Kelsey Village Hall. Tickets £8 from 01652 678497.

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. All welcome. In aid of hall funds. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, March 10

Weekly: Cycle club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook page to check ride is on.

Weekly: Spanish beginners conversation at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 1pm - 3pm. Arrive 30 minutes before the session. Cost £2.

Live theatre: Uchenna Dance presents Hansel and Gretel at The Broadbent Theatre Wickenby, 3pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101 or www.broadbenttheatre.org

Monday, March 11

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Nettleton & District Gardening Club in Nettleton Methodist Schoolroom, 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start. Speaker: Dave Newman - Growing Vegetables.

Clubbercise at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07773 3310053.

Tuesday, March 12

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Zumba at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.

Free computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon.

Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Rhyme Time at Caistor Town Hall, 11am - 11.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Lent lunch at Market Rasen Methodist Church, noon.

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre. New session time 2pm-3pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. All levels. Details: 07402 261487.

Caistor Women’s Choir in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Faldingworth WI in the Memorial Hall, 7.15pm. Annual meeting and sock pig crafting.

Ladies Meeting at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.15pm.

Wednesday, March 13

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Family history drop-in workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9.30am - 12.30pm. Cost £10.

Movers and Shakers (new session) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

New Age Curling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Music Makers for school-age children in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Annual meeting.

Guild meeting at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm - Rally concert with Da Capo, plus supper.

Caistor Flower Club in the town hall, 7.30pm. Jo Smith - Exploring the Alternative. Visitors £6.

Thursday, March 14

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am. 20th anniversary celebrations. Details: westwoldsu3a.org

IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - 12.30pm. Book a place on 01472 851605.

New: gentle yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Holton le Moor WI meeting in the Moot Hall, 2.15pm. Associated Countrywomen of the World.

Pub Without a Pub at Osgodby Village Hall, 5.30pm - 9pm.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book as above.

Middle Rasen Horticultural Society in Middle Rasen Church Hall. Small spring show and quiz, 7.30pm.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Lindsey Gardner - Spire Chocolates.

Friday, March 15

Market Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, Union Street, 10am - 1pm.

Saturday, March 16

Horticultural Society coffee morning in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Grief and Loss Friends Group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm.