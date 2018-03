What’s on: March 28 - April 8. 2018

To have your event listed email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, March 28

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

CAB drop-in advice session at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - noon.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon.

Every Wednesday: Learning

Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm.

French bingo at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8+.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Live theatre: The Window at Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Doors and bar open at 7pm. Advance tickets £9 (£10 on door) from Caistor Post Office or 01472 851075.

Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Alison Walling - The Art of Willow Weaving

Thursday, March 29

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

GDPR free drop-in event at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9.30am - 11am.

Children’s Easter Holiday Crafts at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Creating Easter decorations and cards.

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Pilates for Beginners in Newtoft Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Chocolate Easter Bingo in North Kelsey Village Hall, 7.30pm. £1. Raffle and refreshments. £1 per person.

Thinking session at Hope Tavern Holton le Moor; physics you didn’t learn at school, 7pm. Suggested donation £2.

Friday, March 30

New exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Maria Garner and Vivian May - Calling to the Moon. Free admission.

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Easter Bunny week at Elsham Hall Gardens, 11am - 5pm. Until April 6. Details: 01652 688698.

Saturday, March 31

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. £3.50 per child (must be supervised) and £2 for adults wanting breakfast. Booking advisable - 01673 842859.

Every Saturday: Dungeons and Dragons Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Easter egg hunt at Rase Park, noon. Limited tickets available - £5 from the club.

Sunday, April 1

Live music: Egypt at The Hope Tavern, Holton le Moor, 4pm. Door charge £8.

Monday, April 2

Wrawby Mill open day, 1pm - 5pm. No charge for admission but donations gratefully received. Details: www.wrawbywindmill.co.uk or 01652 653699.

Tuesday, April 3

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Learning through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Zumba at Newtoft Village Hall, 6.30pm.

West Rasen Heritage Group in the Heritage Centre, 7.30pm. History of the Market Rasen Mail.

BASH (Brigg Amateur Social Historians) in Brigg and District Servicemen’s Club, 8pm. Paul Hare - The Bloody Red Baron. Admission free. Details: 01652 657053.

Wednesday, April 4

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Christians together in craft at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning in South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm .

Thursday, April 5

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

GDPR free drop-in event at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9.30am - 11am.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Children’s Easter Holiday Crafts at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon. Bird feeders and feathers. More details at 01472 851605.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Rhyme Time at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details as above.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Therapy Dogs nationwide. For more details call 01472 399009.

Friday, April 6

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Tudor Tales craft activity session at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon. Free admission; £1 per craft. Children must be accompanied.

Bingo in the Festival Hall. Eyes down 7.30pm.

Saturday, April 7

Coffee morning in West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Latin-in-line dancing: free taster session in Market Rasen’s Festival Hall, 11am. Book in advance on 01673 842479 or peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Meet the artists event at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm. Maria Garner and Vivian May exhibition ‘Calling to the Moon!’ runs until May 2

Sunday, April 8

Barnetby Tractor Run & Vintage Day at Railway Yard, Victoria Road, Barnetby. Open 9.30am; run starts 10am. Raffle and refreshments. Proceeds to Lindsey Lodge Hospice. Enquiries to 07841 500454.