What’s on: March 27 - April 7, 2018

• To have your event listed, email the details to: dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk or call 07803 505588.

Wednesday, March 27

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Weekly: Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Movers and Shakers (new session) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Free everyday first aid training with the Red Cross in the Festival Hall committee room, Market Rasen, 10.30am - 12.30pm. Book a place on 01673 842479 or email: townclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: 10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

Weekly: Toddler Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Lent lunch in Caistor Parish Church 11.30am - 1pm. Soup and a roll. Donations to church funds.

New Age Curling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Weekly: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Music Makers for school-age children in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Weekly: Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Weekly: Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Open evening: Charles Atkinson - Metal detecting and Me.

Thursday, March 28

Weekly: Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Weekly: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Weekly: Stay and Play Under 1s at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - 12.30pm. Book a place on 01472 851605.

Weekly: Gentle yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details as above.

Weekly: Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Weekly: Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Weekly: Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Weekly: indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Chocolate prize bingo at Binbrook Primary School, 5pm start.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book as above.

Weekly: pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Friday, March 29

Weekly: Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Weekly: Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, Union Street, 10am - 1pm.

Weekly: Cosy Cafe at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Weekly: Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Bingo in the Festival Hall, market Rasen. Doors open 7pm.

Live theatre: The Lace Market Theatre presents ‘Hannah& Hanna’ at Middle Rasen Church, 7pm. Tickets cost £8.50 from 01673 842877 or 07811 388517.

Quiz night at South Kelsey Village Hall, 7.15pm for prompt 7.30pm start. Tickets £7, including hot meal. Book on 01652 678575 by March 26.

Weekly: Table Tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 7.30pm - 9.30pm.

Saturday, March 30

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse.

All Stitched Up - exhibition by Grasby Embroiderers in Market Rasen Old Police Station and Court Room, 10am - 2pm. Includes drop-in hand stitching workshop; kits and a cuppa £5.

Caistor Methodist Church coffee morning, 10am.

Weekly: Crafts and Laughs at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Yoga session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 4.30pm - 6pm.

Gardeners Spring Show at East Barkwith.

Sunday, March 31

Cycle club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook page to check ride is on.

Weekly: Spanish beginners conversation at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 1pm - 3pm. Arrive 30 minutes before the session. Cost £2.

Monday, April 1

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Caistor Cares: free coffee and biscuits at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Friendship and companionship for the over 60s.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls club, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01652 628286.

Clubbercise in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm.

Tuesday, April 2

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

All Stitched Up - exhibition by Grasby Embroiderers in Market Rasen Old Police Station and Court Room, 10am - 2pm.

NatWest Community Banker at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon.

Weekly: Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Zumba at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon.

Rhyme Time at Caistor Town Hall, 11am - 11.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Lent lunch at Market Rasen Methodist Church, noon.

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre. New session time 2pm-3pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. All levels. Details: 07402 261487.

Caistor Women’s Choir in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

West Rasen Heritage Meeting, 7.30pm. Life as a Prison Chaplain - the Rev Bryan Dixon.

Wednesday, April 3

Caistor Parish Church annual bridge drive in Caistor Town Hall. Tickets £15 from 01472 851339.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Weekly: Coffee morning in Glentham Village Hall, 10am.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Lent lunch in Caistor Parish Church 11.30am - 1pm. Soup and a roll. Donations to church funds.

New Age Curling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Thursday, April 4

Top Tips for Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or market rasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book as above.

Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Speaker - Angela Riley - have a go at corn dollies. Prebook seat on 07423 438421.

Rase Heritage Society in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. Alan Dennis - Market Rasen v Caistor Part Two. Non-members £3. Details: 01472 843108

Friday, April 5

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, Union Street, 10am - 1pm.

Bingo in Market Rasen Festival Hall. Doors open 7pm.

Saturday, April 6

Coffee morning with Easter raffle at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am.

Spring auction at South Kelsey Village Hall, 2pm. Free entry.

Pop-up cinema at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Madhatter’s Tea Party at Caistor Church, 2pm - 3.30pm. Tickets £3 from 01472 851339

Easter bingo at Toft Newton.

Live music: The original Tennessee Stud at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from Garnett’s or 01673 842479.

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Open meeting: SOS Fashions fashion show.

Sunday, April 7

Cycle club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook page to check ride is on.