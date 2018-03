What’s on: March 14 - March 25, 2018

To have your event listed email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, March 14

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Sharon Goodwin. Runs to March 28.

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail; drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Art workshop at Rasen Hub: recognisable watercolour trees, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or email: rasenhub@live.co.uk

CAB drop-in advice session at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - noon.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm.

Free family history workshop in Rasen Hub, 2pm - 4pm. Learn how to read old English and decipher documents. Book on 01673 844556 or email: rasenhub@live.co.uk

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Middle Rasen Guild AGM in the Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Caistor Flower Club in the town hall, 7.30pm. Demonstrator: Di Smith - Diversity. Visitors £6.

Thursday, March 15

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Every Thursday: Rhyme Time at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details as above.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Caistor Civic Society in the town hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Carol Barnes and sister - 2 generations of Music in Caistor. Non-members £4.

Beginners pilates in Newtoft Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Friday, March 16

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Quiz and raffle at Rase Park, 7pm. Organised by Market Rasen Lions Club. Book on 01673 849762.

Saturday, March 17

Easter Market in Market Rasen Market Place, 9am - 3pm. Trade and charity stalls, plus live entertainment and music from 10am.

Middle Rasen Horticultural Society coffee morning in the Methodist Chapel Schoolroom, 10am - noon. Cakes and plants for sale, games and a raffle.

Easter recipes and traditions workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book as above.

Coffee morning in Newtoft Village Hall, 11am - 3pm.

Every Saturday: Dungeons and Dragons Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Live theatre: Once Upon a Labrador at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Book on 0300 400 0101 or www.broadbenttheatre.org . Doors and bar open 7pm.

Sunday, March 18

Lambing Sunday at Elsham Hall, 11am - 5pm. Details: 01652 652084.

Monday, March 19

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703.

Market Rasen Flower Club in the Festival Hall, 7.30pm.

Tuesday, March 20

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Learning through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Lent lunch in Market Rasen Methodist Church, noon.

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Gardening Club in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.15pm. Spring show and AGM.

Wednesday, March 21

Dementia Group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Community friendship coffee morning in the Plough, Binbrook, 10.30am - noon. Tea and cake £1.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, ages 8+

Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm .

Binbrook Garden Club AGM in the Reading Room, 7.30pm.

Thursday, March 22

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Beginners pilates in Newtoft Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Friday, March 23

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Saturday, March 24

Brigg farmers’ market, 9am - 3pm.

Still life acrylics workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. £5 per person. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Bingo at Newtoft Village Hall. Eyes down 6.30pm.

Live music: Sara Grey & Kieron Means, supported by The Rye Sister, in concert at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 8pm. Tickets £10 from Andy Watkins on 01522 535770 or email: watkins.folk@gmail.com .

Sunday, March 25

Charity tractor run from Ludford airfield, 10am. In aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice.

Lambing Sunday at Elsham Hall, 11am - 5pm. Details: 01652 652084.

Combined choir performance of Stainer’s Crucifixion in Holy Rood Church, Market Rasen, 5pm. Admission free.

Live music: The Rhiannon Scutt Band at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall. Advance tickets £10 from the One Stop store in Kirton, Brian on 01652 649230 or brianchudley@btinternet.com .