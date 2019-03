What’s on: March 13 - March 24, 2019

Wednesday, March 13

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Weekly: Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Family history drop-in workshop at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9.30am - 12.30pm. Cost £10.

Weekly: Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Coffee morning in Glentham Village Hall, 10am.

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Weekly: Movers and Shakers (new session) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: 10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

Weekly: Toddler Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Lent lunch in Caistor Parish Church 11.30am - 1pm. Soup and a roll. Donations to church funds.

Weekly: New Age Curling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Weekly: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Music Makers for school-age children in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Weekly: Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Annual meeting.

Guild meeting at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm - Rally concert with Da Capo, plus supper.

Caistor Flower Club in the town hall, 7.30pm. Jo Smith - Exploring the Alternative. Visitors £6.

Thursday, March 14

Weekly: Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Weekly: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am. 20th anniversary celebrations. Details: westwoldsu3a.org

Weekly: Stay and Play Under 1s at Caistor Town Hall. New session, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - 12.30pm. Book a place on 01472 851605.

New: gentle yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details as above.

Weekly: Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Weekly: Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Weekly: Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Weekly: indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book as above.

Weekly: pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Middle Rasen Horticultural Society in Middle Rasen Church Hall. Small spring show and quiz, 7.30pm.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Lindsey Gardner - Spire Chocolates.

Friday, March 15

Weekly: Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Weekly: Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, Union Street, 10am - 1pm.

Weekly: Cosy Cafe at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Weekly: Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Weekly: Table Tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 7.30pm - 9.30pm.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust meeting in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Mike Pickwell - The Scottish Highlands. Entrance £2. Non-members welcome. Details: 01472 851049.

Saturday, March 16

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Market Rasen Town Tidy Up 9.30am - noon. Meet in market place.

Horticultural Society coffee morning in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Bric-a-brac, craft and table top market in Market Rasen market place, 10am - 2pm.

All Stitched Up - exhibition by Grasby Embroiderers in Market Rasen Old Police Station and Court Room, 10am - 2pm.

Big Spring Clean Up in Caistor, 10am to 12.30pm. Volunteers to meet at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

Weekly: Crafts and Laughs at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Grief and Loss Friends Group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm.

Sunday, March 17

Weekly: Cycle club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook page to check ride is on.

Weekly: Spanish beginners conversation at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 1pm - 3pm. Arrive 30 minutes before the session. Cost £2.

Monday, March 18

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

CAB drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9.30am - 12.30pm.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 4.30pm.

Market Rasen Flower Club in the New Life Church, Serpentine Street. Doors open 7pm. Demonstrator: Lynn Sharpe - Floral Gems. Details: 01673 842072.

Tuesday, March 19

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Zumba at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.

Knitting and reflection group in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

All Stitched Up - exhibition by Grasby Embroiderers in Market Rasen Old Police Station and Court Room, 10am - 2pm.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon.

Free computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm.

Rhyme Time at Caistor Town Hall, 11am - 11.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Lent lunch at Market Rasen Methodist Church, noon.

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre. New session time 2pm-3pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. All levels. Details: 07402 261487.

Caistor Women’s Choir in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Craft night at Toft Newton, 7.15pm - 9.15pm. New crafters welcome.

Grasby WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Annual meeting.

Wednesday, March 20

Dementia Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Lent lunch in Caistor Parish Church 11.30am - 1pm. Soup and a roll. Donations to church funds.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Music Makers for school-age children in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Guild meeting at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm - AGM.

Thursday, March 21

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

CAB at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm. Appointments only. Call 0344 411 1444,

Gentle yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book as above.

Caistor Civic Society in the town hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Liz Mayle - Caistor Conservation Area.

Live music: Chris Ingham Quartet - The Jazz of Dudley Moore, at Tealby Memorial Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £10 (£11 on door) under 18s £5 from 01673 838718 or Tealby Shop.

Friday, March 22

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, Union Street, 10am - 1pm.

Saturday, March 23

All Stitched Up - exhibition by Grasby Embroiderers in Market Rasen Old Police Station and Court Room, 10am - 2pm.

Yoga session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 4.30pm - 6pm.

Live music: The Bookshop Band at Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £10 (£12 on night), under 16s free, from 01673 828478 or The Painted Tree, Church Street, Nettleton.

Sunday, March 24

Andy’s Hospice Tractor Road Run, 10am from Ludford airfield.