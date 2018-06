What’s On: June 6 - June 17, 2018

To have your event included email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Christians together in craft at Market Rasen Salvation Army centre, 10am - noon.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - noon.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre,1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8+

Ludford WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Neil Timm - World of Ferns. Visitors: £4.

Thursday, June 7

Every Thursday: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

3-4 months Top Tops at Market Rasen Children’s centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479

Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Speaker Caroline Foster - Delve into family history. Visitors £4.

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Denise Farman from Women’s Aid. Visitors £4.

Friday, June 8

Every Friday: Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Friday: Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Parish Quiz in the Church Hall, 7pm.

Market Rasen Lions pub quiz and raffle at Rase Park, 7.30pm. Book with Gary on 01673 849762.

Music for a Summer Evening with the Louth Male Voice Choir at Benniworth Church, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from 01507 313792 or at the door.

Saturday, June 9

Coffee morning in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Osgodby Villafe fete and Fun Dog Show, noon to 4pm. Dog show registration from 11.30am.

Rand Church Garden Fete, at Church Farm (next to the church) from 2pm. Games, cake stall, vintage vehicles, refreshments.

Barkwith Parish Summer Fete at East Barkwith Church, 6.30pm.

Charity prize bingo in Middle Rasen Village Hall. Eyes down 7pm.

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. All welcome. In aid of hall funds. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, June 10

Open Farm Sunday at Stainton le Vale, 10am - 4pm.

Open Farm Sunday at Uncle Henry’s, Grayingham, from 10am.

Live music tea dance in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 2.30pm - 5pm. Details: www.facebook.com/dance4leisure.

Live music: Catfish at The Hope Tavern, Holton le Moor, 4.30pm. Door charge £8.

Monday, June 11

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers & Shakers at Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Pilates in South Willingham Parish Hall, 2pm.

Market Rasen Flower Club in the Festival Hall, 7.30pm. Demonstrator: Carys Harrison - Gouchos & Gringos. Visitors £6.

Tuesday, June 12

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and Shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Ladies group in Market Rasen methodist Church, 7.15pm.

Faldingworth & District WI in Faldingworth memorial Hall, 7.15pm. Speaker: Christine Chapman - The Beauty of Amber. Visitors welcome.

Wednesday, June 13

Market Rasen Garden Club coach trip to Harlow Carr gardens. Details: 01673 842495.

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - noon.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8+

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

North Kelsey WI open meeting in the village hall, 7.15pm. Speaker: Penny Waite - Bransby Horses. Visitors welcome.

Thursday, June 14

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Terry Brighton - From Curate to Cavalry. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 7.15pm. Chair yoga with Sue Normandale. Visitors welcome.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Joy Line - Titter and Tea. Visitors welcome.

Owmby & Normanby WI in Glentham Village Hall, 7.30pm. Dennett’s ice cream. Visitors and new members always welcome.

Friday, June 15

Live music: Blue County and Gary Quinn in concert at Market Rasen Festival Hall. Doors open 7pm. Tickets £12 from Garnett’s Sweet Shop or via Lincoln Drill Hall online. Tickets on the night £14.

Saturday, June 16

Faldingworth Scarecrow Festival Trail, 10am - 4pm.

Psychic and Clairvoyant Fair in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 3pm. Admission £1.

Faldingworth School Summer Fair noon - 4pm.

Middle Rasen Horticultural Society 50th Annual Sweet Pea and early Summer Flower Show in the village hall, 2.30pm.

Sunday, June 17

Faldingworth Scarecrow Festival Trail, 10am - 4pm.