What’s on: June 27 - July 8, 2018

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Terrific Twos at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details as above.

Exhibition: Wolds Women of Influence at Market Rasen Magistrates Court, Old Police Station. Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 10.30am - 1.30pm. Runs to August 19.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre,1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall committee room - film night, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8+

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Danny the Wiz!

Thursday, June 28

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Mike Finney - Observations and Recollections. Runs to August 1. Free admission.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479

Friday, June 29

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Terrific Twos at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon.

Saturday, June 30

Lincolnshire Artisan Market in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 4pm.

Caistor Open gardens and Scarecrow Trail, from 10am.

Summer Garden Party at the Old Vicarage, Caistor , from noon. In aid of Caistor Parish Church.

Caistor Community Cinema in the town hall, 6.30pm. Showing Paddington 2. Doors open 5.30pm. Tickets £4 from Caistor Post office and on the door.

Live music: Rod Clements with Ian Thomson, supported by Mike Steele, at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 8pm. Tickets £10 from 01522 535770 or email watkins.folk@gmail.com

Sunday, July 1

Caistor Open gardens and Scarecrow Trail, from 10am.

NGS open garden: Dunholme Lodge, 11am - 5pm. Admission £3.50, children free. www.ngs.org.uk

Equali-Tea tea party and teddy bears picnic at Market Rasen Old Police Station, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Music in the garden at Mill Farm, Grasby with Barrow Brass Band, 2pm - 5pm. Admission £3. In aid of the brass band.

Wragby Methodist Church strawberry tea at Leaholme, Langton by Wragby, 2.30pm.

Monday, July 2

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: 0-18mths 1pm - 1.45pm; 18mths+ 2pm - 2.45pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Tuesday, July 3

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and Shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Wednesday, July 4

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Rasen Mail Drop-in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s centre, 10am - noon.

Every Wednesday: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2. Details: thetubmans@btinternet.com or 01673 828306.

Yoga (chair and floor) in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Tea for Tusk fundraiser in St Thomas’s Church Room, Market Rasen market Place, 1.30pm - 4.30pm. Stalls and refreshments.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8+

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Thursday, July 5

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Community Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Alastair McPhie-Meiklejon - When Bargain Hunt comes to sell. Visitors welcome (£4).

Friday, July 6

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Primary School Summer Fayre, 5pm - 7pm.

Bingo in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Eyes down 7.30pm.

Saturday, July 7

Railway walk: 8-mile linear walk from Brigg to Kirton Lindsey with the Lincolnshire Ramblers. All welcome. Depart: Kirton Lindsey 09.10 to Brigg. Details: 01522-534655.

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage centre, 10am - noon.

Jumble sale at Osgodby Village Hall, 11am - 1pm.

Meet the artist - Mick Finney, at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm.

Caistor Goes..... Back 100 years, 2pm - 10pm.

Live music: Concert by the Grimsby, Cleethorpes and District Youth Orchestra in Tealby Church, 7.30pm. Tickets £6.50 and £4.50 from Tealby Community Shop or on the door.

Live music: Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboy in the Festival Hall, market Rasen,. Doors open 7pm. Advanced tickets £12 from Garnett’s Sweet Shop or online via Lincoln Drill Hall. Tickets £14 on the door.

Sunday, July 8

Fun run and Sting in the Tail at Caistor, 9.30am and 10am. Details: CaistorRunningClub.com

Caistor Goes..... Back 100 years, noon - 4.30pm, ending with a final parade.