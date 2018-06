What’s on: June 20 - July 1, 2018

To have your event featured, email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk.

Wednesday, June 20

‘Summertime’ exhibition by Market Rasen Painting Group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs until June 27. Free admission.

Lincolnshire Show. Visit www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk for tickets and information.

Dementia Group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning in South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Every Wednesday: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2. Details: thetubmans@btinternet.com or 01673 828306.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8+

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Thursday, June 21

Lincolnshire Show. Visit www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk for tickets and information.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479

Friday, June 22

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Ye Old Fashioned Pub without a Pub at Osgodby Village Hall, 6pm - 10pm.

Comedy, illusion and inspiration with Tom Elliott at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 6.30pm. Tickets £5 from the cafe, shop or 07948 998507.

Summer event in South Willingham Parish Hall, 7pm.

Family Race Night in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7pm. Tickets £5 and £3.50 (under 10s) including supper. Email: toni.liz.wsj@hotmail.com . Proceeds to World Scout Jamboree guides Toni Neale and Liz Cook.

Saturday, June 23

Bric-a-Brac market in Market Rasen market place, 10am - 3pm. Stalls, bouncy castle, refreshments.

Charity plant sale at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon. Proceeds to cancer Research UK.

NGS open garden: The Old Rectory, Benniworth, noon - 5pm. Admission £3.50, children free. www.ngs.org.uk

Gainsborough Salvation Army Band and Songsters at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 6.30pm..

Sunday, June 24

Open day at Binbrook Fire Station, 11am - 4pm. Stalls, live music, bouncy castle, barbecue and more.

Strawberry Tea at Kirmond Le Mire, 2pm - 4pm . In aid of church funds.

Live music: Swamptrash at the Hope tavern in Holton le Moor, 4.30pm. Door charge £8.

Live music: Jonathan Byrd & the Pick Up Cowboy (Johnny Waken) at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall,. Advance tickets £12.50 from 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.

Monday, June 25

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am

Exhibition: Wolds Women of Influence at Market Rasen Magistrates Court, Old Police Station. Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 10.30am - 1.30pm. Runs to August 19.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers & Shakers at Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Pilates in South Willingham Parish Hall, 2pm.

Clubbercise in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm. Details: 07773 310053.

Tuesday, June 26

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Zumba in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 10am. Details: 01472 852083.

Movers and Shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Wednesday, June 27

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Terrific Twos at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details as above.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre,1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8+

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Danny the Wiz!

Thursday, June 28

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479

Friday, June 29

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Terrific Twos at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Saturday, June 30

Lincolnshire Artisan Market in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 4pm.

Caistor Open gardens and Scarecrow Trail, from 10am.

Summer Garden Party at the Old Vicarage, Caistor , from noon. In aid of Caistor Parish Church.

Caistor Community Cinema in the town hall, 6.30pm. Doors open 5.30pm. Tickets £4 from Caistor Post office and on the door.

Live music: Rod Clements with Ian Thomson, supported by Mike Steele, at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 8pm. Tickets £10 from 01522 535770 or email watkins.folk@gmail.com

Sunday, July 1

Caistor Open gardens and Scarecrow Trail, from 10am.

NGS open garden: Dunholme Lodge, 11am - 5pm. Admission £3.50, children free. www.ngs.org.uk

Equali-Tea tea party at Market Rasen Old Police Station, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Music in the garden at Mill Farm, Grasby with Barrow Brass Band, 2pm - 5pm. Admission £3. In aid of the brass band.

