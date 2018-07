What’s on: July 18 - July 29, 2018

• To have your one-off or regular event featured in our listing email the details at least two weeks in advance to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588.

Wednesday, July 18

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Portable Antiquities drop-in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Mike Finney - Observations and Recollections. Runs to August 1. Free admission.

Dementia group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Exhibition: Wolds Women of Influence at Market Rasen Magistrates Court, Old Police Station. Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 10.30am - 1.30pm. Runs to August 18.

Every Wednesday: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2. Details: thetubmans@btinternet.com or 01673 828306.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Yoga (11am chair and floor) in Middle Rasen Village Hall. Cost £5.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre,1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8+

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Live music: accordion duo Kyiv at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £5 from 01526 321490 or on the door.

Thursday, July 19

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Community Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Auditions for LRP pantomime - Beauty and the Beast - at Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm.

Friday, July 20

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Live music: Hannah Aldridge at Kirton Lindsey Diamond Jubilee Hall. Doors open 7pm. Tickets £12.50 from 01652 649230 or brianchudley@btinternet.com

Saturday, July 21

9.30am - 2pm Holiday Club registration at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Caistor Flower Club annual show: viewing 10am - noon. Admission £2.

Wragby Church Summer Fete in Dove Park (town hall if wet) from 2pm - 5pm.

Sunday, July 22

Broughton Horse, Dog and Horticultural Show at Broughton Sports Field, 9am - 6pm.

Auditions for LRP pantomime, as above, 11am - 2pm.

NGS open garden: The Stables, Ranby, 12.30pm - 5pm. Admission £3.50 children free. Details: www.ngs.org.uk

Afternoon tea dance at Wragby Methodist Church, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Live music: Veronica Sbergia & Max De Bernardi at the Hope Tavern, Holton le Moor 4.30pm.

Monday, July 23

Holiday Club at Market Rasen Methodist Church. Runs to July 27. Registration on Saturday, July 21, 9.30am - 2pm.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: 0-18mths 1pm - 1.45pm; 18mths+ 2pm - 2.45pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Tuesday, July 24

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Tuesday: Drop-in IT support sessions at Caistor Arts and Heritage centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01472 851605.

Movers and Shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Mischievous story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm. The Cat in the Hat.

Wednesday, July 25

Summer Reading Challenge activity at Market Rasen Library, 2pm - 3.30pm. Make Gnasher pom-poms, mini skateboards and bookmarks. Free but booking essential. Call in or email market_rasen.library@gll.org

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8+

Thursday, July 26

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Community Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Carers First drop in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 9.30am - 12.30pm.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Lunch club in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, noon.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Friday, July 27

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Musical theatre: Stardust Fusion Summer Concert in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 2pm (relaxed performance) and 7.30pm. For tickets call 07790 015657.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Saturday, July 28

Brigg Farmers Market, 9am - 3pm.

Wrawby Windmill open day, 1pm - 5pm. Admission free; donations welcome. Details: www.wrawbywindmill.co.uk or 01652 653699.

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society Annual Show & Fete, Middle Rasen Village Hall, from 1.30pm.

Cream teas with Sir George at Hainton Church, plus grand draw, 3pm - 5pm.

Caistor Community Cinema in Caistor Town Hall. Showing: Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri. (cert 15). Doors open 7.30pm, film starts 8pm. Tickets £4 from Caistor Post Office or via www.caistorcommunitycinema.org

Sunday, July 29

North Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Festival at Hibaldstow airfield, 10am - 5pm. Includes a special RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast at 3.10pm.