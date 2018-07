What’s on: July 11 to July 22, 2018

To have your event featured in the listing, email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, July 11

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Mike Finney - Observations and Recollections. Runs to August 1. Free admission.

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s centre, 10am - noon.

Exhibition: Wolds Women of Influence at Market Rasen Magistrates Court, Old Police Station. Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 10.30am - 1.30pm. Runs to August 18.

Every Wednesday: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2. Details: thetubmans@btinternet.com or 01673 828306.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Every Wednesday: Yoga (11am chair and floor) in Middle Rasen Village Hall. Cost £5.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre,1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8+

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

North Kelsey WI in the Village Hall, 7.15pm. Sheila Harrop - Hand Chimes.

Thursday, July 12

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Community Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Kathleen and Chris Barnett - Meet our Tiger. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Lunch club in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, noon.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Owmby & Normanby WI in Glentham Village Hall, 7.30pm. Isabelle Brooke - The work of ACWW (Associated Country Women of the World). Visitors welcome (£4).

Nettleton & Moortown WI open meeting in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Keith Hanson - The Crown Jewels and Royal Regalia.

East Barkwith WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Charles Atkinson - metal detecting.

Friday, July 13

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Dementia cafe at Wragby Town Hall, 10am - noon.

Market Rasen Lions pub quiz and raffle at Rase Park, 7.30pm. Book your team in on 01673 849762 or 07715622885.

Country music night at Ludford Village Hall with John C King, 8pm. Details: 01507 313475.

Saturday, July 14

Nettlefest 2018: free music festival at The Salutation Inn, Nettleton, noon - 11pm.

Garden Party at The Rectory in Caistor Road, Market Rasen, 2pm - 4pm. Stalls, refreshment, entertainment. Proceeds to church funds.

Middle Rasen Methodist Church Summer Fayre at Musgrave Farm, Friesthorpe, 6pm.

Wragby Primary School Golden celebrations, 6.30pm - 10pm. Tickets and information: 01673 858477 or email enquiries@wragby.lincs.sch.uk

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. All welcome. In aid of hall funds. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, July 15

Market Rasen Roadrunners Summer Tractor Run from Skinners Lane (off A46 Caistor Road), 10am. £10 per tractor, includes carvery bun. Refreshments, raffle and auction. In aid of Urology Dept (Prostate Cancer) Lincoln Hospital. Details: Pete 01673 844308 or Steve 07880 840457.

Grand opening fun day at Rascals Natural learning, Old Brocklesby School, 10am - 2pm. Face painting, bouncy castle, stalls and private tours of outdoor setting.

Nettlefest 2018: free music festival at The Salutation Inn, Nettleton, noon - 9pm.

Kisimul School Summer Fayre, Acacia Hall, Friesthorpe, 2pm - 4pm.

East Barkwith Village Fete and Dog Show, 2pm.

Monday, July 16

Coffee morning, with children, at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: 0-18mths 1pm - 1.45pm; 18mths+ 2pm - 2.45pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Tuesday, July 17

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and Shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Wednesday, July 18

Dementia group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8+

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Thursday, July 19

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Community Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Auditions for LRP pantomime - Beauty ad the Beast - at Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm.

Friday, July 20

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Saturday, July 21

9.30am - 2pm Holiday Club registration at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Caistor Flower Club annual show: viewing 10am - noon. Admission £2.

Sunday, July 22

Auditions for LRP pantomime, as above, 11am - 2pm.