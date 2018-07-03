What’s on: July 11 - July 15, 2018

To have your event featured in the listing, email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, July 4

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Mike Finney - Observations and Recollections. Runs to August 1. Free admission.

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail Drop-in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s centre, 10am - noon.

Exhibition: Wolds Women of Influence at Market Rasen Magistrates Court, Old Police Station. Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 10.30am - 1.30pm. Runs to August 19.

Every Wednesday: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2. Details: thetubmans@btinternet.com or 01673 828306.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Every Wednesday: Yoga (11am chair and floor) in Middle Rasen Village Hall. Cost £5.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Tea for Tusk fundraiser in St Thomas’s Church Room, Market Rasen market Place, 1.30pm - 4.30pm. Stalls and refreshments.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre,1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8+

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Thursday, July 5

Every Thursday: Toft Tots in Toft Newton Community Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Every Thursday: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

3-4 months Top Tips, 9.30am - 10.30am at Market Rasen Children’s Centre. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details as above.

Every Thursday: Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Alastair McPhie-Meiklejon - When Bargain Hunt comes to sell. Visitors welcome (£4).

Friday, July 6

Every Friday: Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Friday: Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Primary School Summer Fayre, 5pm - 7pm.

Bingo in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Eyes down 7.30pm.

Saturday, July 7

Railway walk: 8-mile linear walk from Brigg to Kirton Lindsey with the Lincolnshire Ramblers. All welcome. Depart: Kirton Lindsey 09.10 to Brigg. Details: 01522-534655.

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage centre, 10am - noon.

Jumble sale at Osgodby Village Hall, 11am - 1pm.

Meet the artist - Mick Finney, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm.

Caistor Goes..... Back 100 years, 2pm - 10pm.

Traditional summer fete at Newtoft Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Live music: Concert by the Grimsby, Cleethorpes and District Youth Orchestra in Tealby Church, 7.30pm. Tickets £6.50 and £4.50 from Tealby Community Shop or on the door.

Live music: Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboy in the Festival Hall, market Rasen,. Doors open 7pm. Advanced tickets £12 from Garnett’s Sweet Shop or online via Lincoln Drill Hall. Tickets £14 on the door.

Sunday, July 8

Fun run and Sting in the Tail at Caistor, 9.30am and 10am. Details: CaistorRunningClub.com

Caistor Goes..... Back 100 years, noon - 4.30pm, ending with a final parade.

Monday, July 9

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre: 0-18mths 1pm - 1.45pm; 18mths+ 2pm - 2.45pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Tuesday, July 10

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and Shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Ladies group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.15pm.

Faldingworth & District WI in Faldingworth memorial Hall, 7.15pm. Mike Smith - Rhythm & Rhyme & Time for a Song. Visitors welcome.

Wednesday, July 11

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s centre, 10am - noon.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8+

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

North Kelsey WI in the Village Hall, 7.15pm. Sheila Harrop - Hand Chimes.

Thursday, July 12

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Kathleen and Chris Barnett - Meet our Tiger. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Lunch club in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, noon.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Owmby & Normanby WI in Glentham Village Hall, 7.30pm. Isabelle Brooke - The work of ACWW (Associated Country Women of the World). Visitors welcome (£4).

Nettleton & Moortown WI open meeting in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Keith Hanson - The Crown Jewels and Royal Regalia.

East Barkwith WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Charles Atkinson - metal detecting.

Friday, July 13

Market Rasen Lions pub quiz and raffle at Rase Park, 7.30pm. Book your team in on 01673 849762 or 07715622885.

Country music night at Ludford Village Hall with John C King, 8pm. Details: 01507 313475.

Saturday, July 14

Middle Rasen Methodist Church Summer Fayre at Musgrave Farm, Friesthorpe, 6pm.

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. All welcome. In aid of hall funds. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, July 15

Market Rasen Roadrunners Summer Tractor Run from Skinners Lane (off A46 Caistor Road), 10am. £10 per tractor, includes carvery bun. Refreshments, raffle and auction. In aid of Urology Dept (Prostate Cancer) Lincoln Hospital

Details: Pete 01673 844308 or Steve 07880 840457.

Kisimul School Summer Fayre, Acacia Hall, Friesthorpe, 2pm - 4pm.

East Barkwith Village Fete and Dog Show, 2pm.