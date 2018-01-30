What’s on: January 31 - February 11, 2018

To have your event included email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Every Wednesday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - noon.

Every Wednesday : Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Middle Rasen Guild in the methodist Chapel, 7.30pm. Speaker: Rosie Brumpton - Da Capo.

Thursday, February 1

Toft Tots in Newtoft Village Hall, 9am - 11am.

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Fellowship lunch at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated on 01673 842859.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Book Night at Caistor Library, in the Arts and Heritage Centre. Under 11s 4.30pm - 5.45pm and over 11s 6.15pm - 7.30pm.

Beginners ballroom lessons in the Festival Hall, 6pm. Book in advance: email peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479

Caistor WI meeting in the town hall, 7.30pm Speaker: Dorothy Moss - Lincoln’s Jewish Trail. Visitors £4.

Brigg & District Gardening Club in Brigg Methodist Church Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Radio Humberside’s gardening expert Doug Stewart. Non-members £2. Details: 01652 688058.

Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Dayl Junes - an introduction to polymer patterned jewellery. Details: 01472 399009 or loretasloan@gmail.com

Friday, February 2

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the church hall, 9.30am.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am.

Free lunchtime concert - Caistor Young Voices - in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 12.15pm - 12.45pm.

Lindsey Rural Players present Babes in the Wood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 (family ticket £34) from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 400 0101.

Live music: Keith James in concert - The Sings of Leonard Cohen, at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £10 (£11 on the door) from Lincoln Drill Hall Box Office 01522 873894, online at www.lincolndrillhall.com or Garnetts Sweetshop, Queen Street.

Saturday, February 3

Craft Fair at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Barge Painting workshop at Rasen Hub - Owl. 10am - noon. Cost £5. Booking essential on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Lindsey Rural Players present Babes in the Wood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm and 7.30pm. Tickets as February 2.

Red Earth Theatre present Mirror Mirror at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. 6pm. Ages 5+. Tickets £7 and £5 from Garnett’s Sweetshop in Queen Street, 01673 842479 or on the door.

Charity auction at Rock Foundation, Top House Caistor, 6pm - 9pm.

Ian Hogg returns as the Man in Black - tales of mystery and horror - at Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £9 (£10 on door) from The Painted Tree, Nettleton or 01472 828478.

Monday, February 5

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.

Tuesday, February 6

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Little Ones Club, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Every Tuesday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fabric show at Wragby Town Hall, 10am - 3pm. Admission free. Refreshments available.

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

West Rasen Heritage Centre meeting,7.30pm. Quiz night.

Wednesday, February 7

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Christians Together in Craft at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon.

Fabric show at Wragby Town Hall, 10am - 3pm. Refreshments available. Admission free.

Volunteering Awareness Day in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm. Go along to find out more about volunteering opportunities.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Ludford WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Sue Bradley - Babushka, my Russian ancestry. Visitors welcome.

Thursday, February 8

Toft Tots in Newtoft Village Hall, 9am - 11am.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Mike Storr - Masters of Mirth. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Middle Rasen lunch club in the Methodist Chapel, noon.

Fellowship lunch at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated on 01673 842859.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7.30pm.

Barkwith & District WI in east Barkwith Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Horace Liberty - the Liberty Family.

Ludford Twinning Association AGM in Ludford Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Friday, February 9

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the church hall, 9.30am.

Bingo in Market Rasen Festival Hall; eyes down 7.30pm.

Saturday, February 10

Coffee morning in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Pancake coffee morning in North Kelsey Village Hall, 10.30am - 1pm. Pancakes, raffle and stalls.

Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. In aid of hall funds. Details: 01673 858067

Sunday, February 11

Live music tea dance in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 2.30pm - 5pm. Details: www.facebook.com/dance4leisure