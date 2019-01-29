What’s on: January 30 - February 10, 2019

To have your event listed, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Weekly: Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Dementia Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Weekly: Coffee morning in Glentham Village Hall, 10am.

Weekly; Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: 10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

Weekly: Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Weekly: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Weekly: Toddler Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details above.

Weekly: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Weekly: Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Music Makers for school-age children in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Guild meeting at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm - Gillian Anderson - controlling stress.

Thursday, January 31

Weekly: Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Weekly: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Weekly: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Exhibition: Claxby and Nettleton Mining Industry - in the Old Police Station, Market Rasen. Runs to March 7. Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 10.30am - 1.30pm. For details and to make an appointment outside these times, call 01673 842479

Weekly: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon.

IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - 12.30pm. Book a place on 01472 851605.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details as above.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with Peter Davies as above.

Weekly: Pilates in Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm.

Friday, February 1

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Weekly: Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, Union Street, 10am - 1pm.

Weekly: Cosy Cafe at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Weekly: Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Weekly: Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Bingo at Market Rasen Festival Hall. Doors open 7pm.

Beauty & The Beast pantomime at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 4000101

Weekly: Table tennis in Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 7.30pm - 9.30pm.

Live music: The Once at Town Hall Live, Kirton Lindsey, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £13.50 from 01652 649230, email brianchudley@btinternet.com or via www.wegottickets.com

Saturday, February 2

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse.

West Rasen Heritage Centre coffee morning, 10am.

Weekly: Crafts and Laughs at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Beauty & The Beast pantomime at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 as February 1.

Garlic Theatre presents: ‘3 Little Pig Tails’ at Tealby Village Hall, 3pm. Tickets £7, under 10s £3 from Tealby Village Shop or 01673 838718.

Ian Hogg returns as The Man in Black with tales of mystery and horror at Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £9 on the door or £8 in advance from 01673 828478.

Sunday, February 3

Weekly: Cycle club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook page to check ride is on.

Weekly: Spanish beginners conversation at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm. Arrive 30 minutes before the session. Cost £2.

Beauty & The Beast pantomime, at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm. Tickets £10 and £9, as February 1.

Monday, February 4

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

CAB drop in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 1pm.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

CAB drop in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 4.30pm.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Clubbercise at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07773 3310053.

Tuesday, February 5

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Free computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm.

NatWest community drop-in at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon.

Zumba at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Knitting and reflection group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Rhyme Time at Caistor Town Hall, 11am - 11.45am. Details as above.

Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

NatWest community drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. All levels. Details: 07402 261487.

Caistor Women’s Choir in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

West Rasen Heritage Centre meeting, 7.30pm. Speaker: Jake Jarron - My Time as Defence Attache at the British Embassy in Moscow.

Wednesday, February 6

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Volunteer Awareness Day at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Music Makers for school-age children in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Ludford WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Associated Country Women of the World.

Guild meeting at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm - Call My Bluff.

Thursday, February 7

Top Tips for Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

CAB at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm. Appointment only.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997

Harry Potter Night at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 4.30pm - 6.30pm. £4.75 per child. Details: 01472 851605.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with Peter Davies as above.

Binbrook & District WI open meeting - RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Visitors £4.

Friday, February 8

Middle Rasen Toddlers in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 9.30am.

Blood donation service at Market Rasen festival Hall, 12.20pm - 2.50pm and 4.20pm - 7.20pm. Book an appointment on 0300 123 23 23 or visit blood.co.uk

Beauty & The Beast pantomime at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 4000101

Saturday, February 9

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Middle Rasen Methodist Church coffee morning, 10am.

Beauty & The Beast pantomime at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 as above.

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. All welcome. In aid of hall funds. Details: 01673 858067

Sunday, February 10

Tea dance with live music at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 2.30pm - 5pm. Details: www.facebook.com/dance4leisure