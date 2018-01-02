What’s on: January 3 - January 14, 2018

Email dates for inclusion to: dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, January 3

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon. Call in with your stories, letters and nostalgia pictures

Citizens’ Advice Bureau (CAB) drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - noon.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Thursday, January 4

3-4 months Top Tips at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Watercolour Art Group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Learning Together Toddler at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Speaker: Dan Cheetham - Walking the WW2 Freedom Trail. Visitors £4. Details: 01472 399009 or loretasloan@gmail.com .

Caistor WI annual meeting, supper and social in the town hall, 7.30pm. New members and visitors always welcome. (Visitors £4). Details: 01472 852053 or 01472 851723.

Friday, January 5

Middle Rasen Toddler Group in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 9.30am.

Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Saturday, January 6 and Sunday, January 7

Tree down weekend at Caistor. Various traffic and parking restrictions throughout weekend, See yellow pre-warning signs posted around the Market Place for more information.

Sunday, January 7

Live music: First Blues Session of the new year at the Hope Tavern, Holton le Moor - Blues and Bedlam with Egypt, some raw rock blues that will take you back to 70,s prog rock as well as putting their own take on traditional Delta Blues. Regular visitors to the Tavern for many years, they hail from East Anglia, but continue to tour both the UK and Europe. Start time for the gig is 4pm and the door charge is £8.

Monday, January 8

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Nettleton & District Gardening Club in Nettleton Methodist Chapel, 7.15pm for 7.30pm start. Speaker: Pat Spolton - The All Year Garden. Details: 01472 852454.

Tuesday, January 9

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Faldingworth & District WI in Faldingworth memorial Hall, 7.15pm. Members evening and quiz.

Market Rasen Choral Society first rehearsal of 2018 in Market Rasen Primary School, 7.30pm. New members welcome - no audition required. Contact Angela Davis on 01673 842403, email contraltoangela@gmail.com for more information or just go along to the rehearsal.

Wednesday January 10

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Family History Workshop, 2pm - 4pm. What’s new for 2018 - new websites and how to find information online. Free, with donation for a drink.

Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm. Speaker: David Oliver - Lincoln Cathedral.

Thursday, January 11

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Cindy Teague - Keeping Healthy with Herbs. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Citizens’ Advice Bureau (CAB) drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - noon.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Middle Rasen luncheon club, noon in the Methodist Chapel.

Watercolour Art Group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Learning Together Toddler at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society meeting in the Church Hall, 7.30pm.

East Barkwith WI in the village hall, 7.30pm.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall (small room), 7.30pm. Speaker Dr Katy Hewis - DNA. Details: 01652 678365 or 01472 852068.

Friday, January 12

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the church hall, 9.30am.

Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Live music: Orphan Colours in concert at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £13.50 from 01652 649230 or www.kirtontownhalllive.co.uk

Saturday, January 13

Barge painting spring flowers workshop, 10am - 1pm. Cost £5. Learn the traditional art of barge painting by becoming familiar with brushstrokes and designs.

Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

10am Coffee morning in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Sunday, January 14

10am Charity tractor road run from the Nags Head, Middle Rasen. £10 per tractor. Proceeds to Cancer Research UK. Details: John Branston: 07860 791254.