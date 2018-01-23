What’s on: January 24 - February 3, 2018

Email dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, January 24

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: as above.

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - noon.

Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Birds in watercolour and watercolour pencils workshop at Rasen Hub. 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk .

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Julia Cook - Lincoln Friends of Anthony Nolan.

Thursday, January 25

Middle Rasen luncheon club in the Methodist Chapel, noon.

Fellowship lunch at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated on 01673 842859.

Games afternoon in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 1.30pm.

Friday, January 26

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the church hall, 9.30am.

Lindsey Rural Players present Babes in the Wood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 (family ticket £34) from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 400 0101

Wragby Players present Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £8 and £5 from 01673 857719. Details: wragbyplayers.co.uk

CATS (Caistor Amateur Theatrical Society) AGM in Caistor Town hall, 7.30pm.

Saturday, January 27

Brigg Farmers Market, 9am - 3pm.

Medieval comfort foods and winter warmers workshop at Rasen Hub. Booking essential: 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Wragby Players present Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in Wragby Town Hall, 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets as above.

Lindsey Rural Players present Babes in the Wood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm and 7.30pm. Tickets as January 26.

Newtoft bingo, 6pm for eyes down at 6.30pm.

Live music: Cross, Clayton and a Can of Worms at Howsham Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 from Clayton’s Corner Café, Howsham or 01652 678768. Take own drinks. Proceeds to LIVES.

Live theatre: The Element in the Room at Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £9 (£10 on door) from Caistor Post office or 01472 851075.

Live music double bill: The Broadside Boys and Between the Lines at Faldingworth Village Hall, 8pm. Tickets £10 from 01522 535770 or email: watkins.folk@gmail.com .

Sunday, January 28

Holocaust Memorial Ceremony at Angel Courtyard, Brigg Market Place. Meet 4pm, service 4.15pm. Details: 01652 659402

Lindsey Rural Players present Babes in the Wood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm. Tickets as above.

Monday, January 29

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.

Open evening at Market Rasen Army Cadets, Chapman Street HQ, 7pm - 9pm.

Thinking session at Market rasen Festival Hall, 7pm. Theme - Remembrance: Pacifism and Community. Suggested donation £2.

Tuesday, January 30

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Little Ones Club, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Wednesday, January 31

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: as above.

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - noon.

Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Middle Rasen Guild in the methodist Chapel, 7.30pm. Speaker: Rosie Brumpton - Da Capo.

Thursday, February 1

Toft Tots in Newtoft Village Hall, 9am - 11am.

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Fellowship lunch at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated on 01673 842859.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Book Night at Caistor Library, in the Arts and Heritage Centre. Under 11s 4.30pm - 5.45pm and over 11s 6.15pm - 7.30pm.

Caistor WI meeting in the town hall, 7.30pm Speaker: Dorothy Moss - Lincoln’s Jewish Trail. Visitors £4.

Brigg & District Gardening Club in Brigg Methodist Church Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Radio Humberside’s gardening expert Doug Stewart. Non-members £2. Details: 01652 688058.

Rase Heritage Society in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. Member Ted Brown will be talking about his ancestor Jack Brown, WW1 soldier and stonemason for the town’s War Memorial.

Guests are always welcome, but a small donation of £3 is requested.

Friday, February 2

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the church hall, 9.30am.

Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am.

Lindsey Rural Players present Babes in the Wood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 (family ticket £34) from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 400 0101.

Live music: Keith James in concert - The Sings of Leonard Cohen, at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from Lincoln Drill Hall Box Office 01522 873894, online at www.lincolndrillhall.com or Garnetts Sweetshop, Queen Street.

Saturday, February 3

Barge Painting workshop at Rasen Hub - Owl. 10am - noon. Cost £5. Booking essential on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Lindsey Rural Players present Babes in the Wood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm and 7.30pm. Tickets as February 2.

Red Earth Theatre present Mirror Mirror at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen., 6pm. Ages 5+. Tickets £7 and £5 from Garnett’s Sweetshop in Queen Street or 01673 842479.

Charity auction at Rock Foundation, Top House Caistor, 6pm - 9pm.

Ian Hogg returns as the Man in Black - tales of mystery and horror - at Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £9 (£10 on door) from The Painted Tree, Nettleton or 01472 828478.