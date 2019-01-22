What’s on: January 23 - February 3, 2019

To have your event listed, email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Joseph Banks Society exhibition - A Floral Discovery - at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to January 28

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee morning in Glentham Village Hall, 10am.

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Every Wednesday: Toddler Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details above.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Music Makers for school-age children in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. A&E in the Sky.

Thursday, January 24

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon.

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details as above.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Every Thursday: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with Peter Davies as above.

Pilates in Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm.

Friday, January 25

Middle Rasen Toddlers in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 9.30am.

Every Friday: Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Friday: Cosy Cafe at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Middle Rasen Hobby Club in the village hall, 7pm - 9pm.

Russian Music and Supper Evening at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 10pm. £20 per person. Booking essential: 01472 851605.

Beauty & The Beast pantomime at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 4000101

Live music: The Bully Wee Band at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 8pm. Support from Damian Woodings. Tickets £11 from 01522 535770 or email: watkins.folk@gmail.com .

Saturday, January 26

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Crafts and Laughs at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

New Caistor Environmental Group meeting and bring & share lunch at Caistor Primary School, noon. All welcome - groups, families, individuals.

Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Beauty & The Beast pantomime at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 4000101.

Cinema: Top Gun in Caistor Town Hall. Doors 5.30pm, showing 6.30pm. Admission £4.

Sunday, January 27

Cycle club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook page to check ride is on.

Spanish beginners conversation at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm. Arrive 30 minutes before the session. Cost £2.

Beauty & The Beast pantomime at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 4000101.

Monday, January 28

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Exhibition: Claxby and Nettleton Mining Industry - in the Old Police Station, Market Rasen. Runs to March 7. Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 10.30am - 1.30pm. For details and to make an appointment outside these times, call 01673 842479

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Clubbercise at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07773 3310053.

Tuesday, January 29

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Free computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Rhyme Time at Caistor Town Hall, 11am - 11.45am. Details as above.

Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. All levels. Details: 07402 261487.

Caistor Women’s Choir in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Wednesday, January 30

Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Dementia Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning in Glentham Village Hall, 10am.

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Music Makers for school-age children in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Guild meeting at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm - Gillian Anderson - controlling stress.

Thursday, January 31

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - 12.30pm. Book a place on 01472 851605.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with Peter Davies as above.

Pilates in Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm.

Friday, February 1

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, Union Street, 10am - 1pm.

Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Beauty & The Beast pantomime at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 4000101

Live music: The Once at Town Hall Live, Kirton Lindsey, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £13.50 from 01652 649230, email brianchudley@btinternet.com or via www.wegottickets.com

Saturday, February 2

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Crafts and Laughs at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Beauty & The Beast pantomime at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 4000101.

Garlic Theatre presents: ‘3 Little Pig Tails’ at Tealby Village Hall, 3pm. Tickets £7, under 10s £3 from Tealby Village Shop or 01673 838718

Ian Hogg returns as The Man in Black with tales of mystery and horror at Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £9 on the door or £8 in advance from 01673 828478.

Sunday, February 3

Cycle club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook page to check ride is on.

Beauty & The Beast pantomime at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 4000101.