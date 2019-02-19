What’s on: January 20 - March 2, 2019

Wednesday, February 20

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Prism - Karen Horn. Free admission. Runs to February 26.

Weekly: Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Coffee morning in Glentham Village Hall, 10am.

Dementia group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Weekly: Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly; Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly:10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

Weekly: Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Weekly: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Weekly: Toddler Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details above.

New Age Curling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Weekly: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Weekly: Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 2.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Weekly: 7pm - 8.30pm Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall.

Weekly: Pilates in Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm.

Guild meeting at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm - social evening.

Thursday, February 21

Weekly: Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Weekly: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Citizens Advice Bureau session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre Appointments only. Book on 0344 411 1444.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Arts and crafts morning at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - noon.

Exhibition: Claxby and Nettleton Mining Industry - in the Old Police Station, Market Rasen. Runs to March 7. Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 10.30am - 1.30pm. For details and to make an appointment outside these times, call 01673 842479.

Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Weekly: indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Bingo night at Binbrook Village Hall, 6.30pm. Proceeds to Senior Citizens’ Christmas Dinner Fund.

Caistor Civic Society meeting in the town hall, 7.30pm. Mike Chatterton - The Lancaster Plane Taxi Pilot. Non-members welcome.

Live theatre: It is Now at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £7 from Garnett’s Sweet Shop also available at the town council office in the Old Police Station, Dear Street.

Friday, February 22

Weekly: Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Weekly: Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, Union Street, 10am - 1pm.

Weekly: Cosy Cafe at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Weekly: Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Weekly: Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Music and Supper Evening at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, with Project Emily, 7pm - 10pm. Tickets £15 from the cafe or 01472 851605.

Barkwith & District Gardeners Association in East Barkwith Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Weekly: Table Tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 7.30pm - 9.30pm.

Saturday, February 23

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Weekly: Crafts and Laughs at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Snow ‘drop-in’ at Kirmond le Mire Church. Open all day; soup and other lunch options served noon to 2pm.

Pop-up cinema in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm.

Caistor Community Cinema in Caistor Town hall, 6.30pm. Doors open 5.30pm. Screening: Swimming with Men. (12A) Tickets £4 from Caistor Post Office or caistorcommunitycinema.org

Live music: Kelly’s Heroes at Osgodby Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from Osgodby Post Office or 01673 828794

Live music: Jaywalkers at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 8pm. Tickets £11 from 01522 535770 or email watkins.folk@gmail.com .

Sunday, February 24

Weekly: Cycle club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook page to check ride is on.

Snow ‘drop-in’ at Kirmond le Mire Church. Open all day; soup and other lunch options served noon to 2pm.

Weekly: Spanish beginners conversation at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm. Arrive 30 minutes before the session. Cost £2.

Live theatre: Little Earthquake Theatre presents ‘I Ain’t Afraid of No Ghost’ at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101 or via www.broadbenttheatre.org



Monday, February 25

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Clubbercise at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07773 3310053.

Tuesday, February 26

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Free computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon.

Rhyme Time at Caistor Town Hall, 11am - 11.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. All levels. Details: 07402 261487.

Caistor Women’s Choir in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Market Rasen Gardening Club in the Methodist Schoolroom, 7.15pm. Speakers: Gail and John Summerfield - ‘Staff only beyond this point’.

Wednesday, February 27

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

New Age Curling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Music Makers for school-age children in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Annual meeting and Brain Teasers.

Guild meeting at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm - the Rev Bryan Dixon - prison chaplain.

Thursday, February 28

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Schoolroom, 10am.

IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - 12.30pm. Book a place on 01472 851605.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book as above.

Friday, March 1

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, Union Street, 10am - 1pm.

Bingo in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7p.

Saturday, March 2

9am Parkrun at Rasen Racecourse Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse.

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage centre, 10am - noon.

BARTON GHOST WALK

Grab a friend and a torch and join the SB Players on their February Ghost Walk. Actors in period costume tell spooky tales of bygone Barton, making the past seem frighteningly real!

The walk takes place on Wednesday, February 27, starting at 7.30pm prompt from Baysgarth House Museum, Barton on Humber.

Tickets cost £5 adults and £3 concessions and can be booked in advance on 01469 531003, or just go along on the night.

The walk takes approximately 75 minutes.