What’s on: January 2 - January 13, 2019

To have your event listed, email details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, January 2

Every Wednesday: Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Festive Walk: 10am – meet at Viking Way, just north of Donington-on-Bain village for a 7 mile walk with Grimsby-Louth Ramblers. All welcome . Details 01472-508530

Coffee morning in Glentham Village Hall, 10am.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: 10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Festive Walk: 10.30am – meet at the station, Barnetby for a 7 mile walk with Scunthorpe Ramblers. All welcome . Details 01652-681970.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Every Wednesday: Toddler Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details: as above.

Every Wednesday: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Thursday, January 3

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997

Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Speaker: Chris Dale, author - My Road to Recovery. Visitors welcome.

Caistor WI in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Annual meeting and social time. Details: 01472 852053.

Friday, January 4

Every Friday: Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Adults lunch club at Nettleton Village Hall, midday. Booking essential - 01472 859142.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Bingo at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7pm.

Saturday, January 5

Every Saturday: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Sunday, January 6

Cycle club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am for two-hour ride. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook to check ride is going ahead.

Spanish beginners conversation at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm. Arrive 30 minutes before the session. Cost £2.

Monday, January 7

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 4.30pm.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bingo in Nettleton Village Hall. Proceeds to the Parish and Methodist Churches. Details: 01472 851347.

Tuesday, January 8

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rhyme Time at Caistor Town Hall, 11am - 11.45am. Details as above.

New: Yoga in the Festival Hall, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. All levels welcome. Details: 07402 261487.

Faldingworth WI in Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 7.15pm. Introduction to tap dancing.

Wednesday, January 9

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

North Kelsey WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Knit and knatter - make a blanket for Oxfam.

Thursday, January 10

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Cheryl Holdship – A Personal Approach to Adult Social Care. Details: westwoldsu3a.org

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon.

Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997

Holton le Moor WI 100th annual meeting in the Moot Hall, 2.15pm.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 2.30pm. Games afternoon.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997

Barkwith WI in East Barkwith Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Guild Meeting in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm. New Year Party.

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7.30pm. Catherine Fordham - Epworth Physic Garden.

Owmby & Normanby WI at Glentham Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Jean Thomas - local chocolatiers.

Friday, January 11

Middle Rasen Toddlers in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 9.30am.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Saturday, January 12

Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm.

Sunday, January 13

Cycle club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am for two-hour ride. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook to check ride is going ahead.

Spanish beginners conversation at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm. Arrive 30 minutes before the session. Cost £2.