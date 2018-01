What’s on: January 17 - January 28, 2018

Email dates for inclusion to: dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, January 17

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Middle Rasen Guild, Middle Rasen Chapel, 7.30pm.

Thursday, January 18

Little Ones Club, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship lunch at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated on 01673 842859.

Watercolour Art Group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Learning Together Toddler at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

‘Old Fashioned Pub without a Pub’ at Osgodby Village Hall, 5.30pm - 9pm.

Caistor Civic Society in the town hall, 7.30pm. Ray Whiteley - RAF Binbrook and the Cold War. Non members £4.

Ballroom class in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details and booking: peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Friday, January 19

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the church hall, 9.30am.

Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Lindsey Rural Players present Babes in the Wood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 (family ticket £34) from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 400 0101

Saturday, January 20

Art workshop at Rasen Hub: drawing self portraits, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

House of Colour open day at Goltho Gardens, A158 near Wragby, 10am - 3.30pm. Free admission, includes refreshments. Mini talk on colour at 11am and 2.15pm. Details: 07938 913036, email lesley.burton@houseofcolour.co.uk

Lindsey Rural Players present Babes in the Wood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm and 7.30pm. Tickets as above.

Sunday, January 21

Lindsey Rural Players present Babes in the Wood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm. Tickets as above.

Monday, January 22

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Rushwork workshop at Rasen Hub, 1pm - 3pm. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.

Tuesday, January 23

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Little Ones Club, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Market Rasen Gardening Club in Market Rasen Methodist Church Schoolroom, 7.15pm. Speaker: Loretta Rivett - Plants that heal and kill.

Wednesday, January 24

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - noon.

Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Birds in watercolour and watercolour pencils workshop at Rasen Hub. 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk .

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Julia Cook - Lincoln Friends of Anthony Nolan.

Thursday, January 25

Middle Rasen luncheon club in the Methodist Chapel, noon.

Fellowship lunch at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated on 01673 842859.

Games afternoon in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 1.30pm.

Friday, January 26

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the church hall, 9.30am.

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Lindsey Rural Players present Babes in the Wood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 (family ticket £34) from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 400 0101

Wragby Players present Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £8 and £5 from 01673 857719. Details: wragbyplayers.co.uk

Saturday, January 27

Brigg Farmers Market, 9am - 3pm.

Medieval comfort foods and winter warmers workshop at Rasen Hub. Booking essential: 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Wragby Players present Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in Wragby Town Hall, 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets as above.

Lindsey Rural Players present Babes in the Wood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm and 7.30pm. Tickets as January 26.

Live music: Cross, Clayton and a Can of Worms at Howsham Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 from Clayton’s Corner Café, Howsham or 01652 678768. Take own drinks. Proceeds to LIVES.

Live music double bill: The Broadside Boys and Between the Lines at Faldingworth Village Hall, 8pm. Tickets £10 from 01522 535770 or email: watkins.folk@gmail.com .

Sunday, January 28

Holocaust Memorial Ceremony at Angel Courtyard, Brigg Market Place. Meet 4pm, service 4.15pm. Details: 01652 659402

Lindsey Rural Players present Babes in the Wood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm. Tickets as above.