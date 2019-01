What’s on: January 16 - January 27, 2019

To have your event listed, email details to dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Joseph Banks Society exhibition - A Floral Discovery - at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to January 28.

Every Wednesday: Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee morning in Glentham Village Hall, 10am.

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Dementia Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 10am - noon.

Every Wednesday: Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Every Wednesday: 10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Every Wednesday: Toddler Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details above.

Every Wednesday: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Music Makers for school-age children in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Every Wednesday: Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 7pm - 8.30pm.

Guild meeting at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm - Catherine Wylie.

Thursday, January 17

Every Thursday: Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Top Tips for Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

CAB at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Appointments only. Call 03444 111444.

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - 12.30pm. Book a place on 01472 851605.

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details as above.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Every Thursday: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997

‘Ye Old fashioned Pub Without a Pub’ in Osgodby Village Hall, 5.30pm - 9pm. £1.50 adult, children free. Details: 01673 828794.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with Peter Davies as above.

Every Thursday: Pilates in Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm.

Caistor Civic Society in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. The Indian Wedding - Kristina.

Friday, January 18

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Every Friday: Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Friday: Cosy Cafe at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Community coffee morning at The Plough, Binbrook, 10.30am - noon.

Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust area meeting in Walesby Village Hall, 7.30pm. Neville and Maureen Turner - Rare Breeds Survival Trust.

Saturday, January 19

Every Saturday: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Bite Size Breakfast at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, 9am - 10am. Breakfast and a speaker. Book ahead via Facebook or in centre.

Coffee morning in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Every Saturday: Crafts and Laughs at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Dungeons and Dragons, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Grief and Loss Friends group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm.

Sunday, January 20

Every Sunday: Cycle club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook page.

Spanish beginners conversation at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm. Arrive 30 minutes before the session. Cost £2.

Live music: The Lewis Hamilton Band at The Hope Tavern, Holton le Moor, 4.30pm. Door charge £10.

Monday, January 21

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

CAB Drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 1pm.

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 4.30pm.

Clubbercise at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07773 3310053.

Tuesday, January 22

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Zumba at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Free computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm.

Knitting and Reflection Group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Rhyme Time at Caistor Town Hall, 11am - 11.45am. Details as above.

Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. All levels. Details: 07402 261487.

Caistor Women’s Choir in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Market Rasen Gardening Club in Market Rasen Methodist Church Schoolroom, 7.15pm. Kay Neath - Perennials for the Summer Season.

Wednesday, January 23

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Coffee morning in Glentham Village Hall, 10am.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Music Makers for school-age children in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. A&E in the Sky.

Thursday, January 24

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance with Peter Davies as above.

Friday, January 25

Middle Rasen Toddlers in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 9.30am.

Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm.

Middle Rasen Hobby Club in the village Hall, 7pm - 9pm.

Russian Music and Supper Evening at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 10pm. £20 per person. Booking essential: 01472 851605.

Beauty & The Beast pantomime at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 4000101

Saturday, January 26

Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Beauty & The Beast pantomime at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm and 7.30pm. Tickets as above.

Sunday, January 27

Spanish beginners conversation at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm. Arrive 30 minutes before the session. Cost £2.

Beauty & The Beast pantomime at the Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm. Tickets as above.