What’s on: January 10 - January 21, 2018

Email dates for inclusion to: dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday January 10

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage centre - Heroines of the Home front. Runs to January 30. Open daily. Details: 01472 851605.

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Town Hall, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Free family history workshop, 2pm - 4pm at Rasen Hub. What’s new for 2018 - new websites and how to find information online.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

Guild in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm. Speaker: David Oliver - Lincoln Cathedral.

Thursday, January 11

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Cindy Teague - Keeping Healthy with Herbs. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Citizens’ Advice Bureau (CAB) drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - noon.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703

Middle Rasen luncheon club, noon in the Methodist Chapel.

Watercolour Art Group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Learning Together Toddler at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Improvers ballroom in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7pm - 8.30pm. Cost £6. Details: peter.davies747@ntlworld.com

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society meeting in the Church Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Steve Lovell - Water as a garden feature.

East Barkwith WI in the village hall, 7.30pm.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall (small room), 7.30pm. Speaker Dr Katy Hewis - DNA. Details: 01472 852068.

Friday, January 12

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the church hall, 9.30am.

Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Live music: Orphan Colours in concert at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £13.50 from 01652 649230 or www.kirtontownhalllive.co.uk

Bingo at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Eyes down 7.30pm.

Saturday, January 13

Barge painting spring flowers workshop, 10am - 1pm. Cost £5. Learn the traditional art of barge painting by becoming familiar with brushstrokes and designs.

Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

10am Coffee morning in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel.

Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Children welcome. Further details: Margaret 01673 858067.

Sunday, January 14

10am Charity tractor road run from the Nags Head, Middle Rasen. £10 per tractor. Proceeds to Cancer Research UK. Details: John Branston: 07860 791254.

Monday, January 15

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.

Tuesday, January 16

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Wednesday, January 17

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Middle Rasen Guild, Middle Rasen Chapel, 7.30pm.

Thursday, January 18

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Watercolour Art Group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Learning Together Toddler at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

‘Old Fashioned Pub without a Pub’ at Osgodby Village Hall, 5.30pm - 9pm.

Caistor Civic Society in the town hall, 7.30pm. Ray Whiteley - RAF Binbrook and the Cold War. Non members £4.

Friday, January 19

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the church hall, 9.30am.

Learning Through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Lindsey Rural Players present Babes in the Wood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 (family ticket £34) from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 400 0101

Saturday, January 20

Art workshop at Rasen Hub: drawing self portraits, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Lindsey Rural Players present Babes in the Wood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 (family ticket £34) from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 400 0101

Sunday, January 21

Lindsey Rural Players present Babes in the Wood at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 3pm. Tickets £10 and £9 (family ticket £34) from www.broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 400 0101