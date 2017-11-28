What’s on in the Rasen Mail area: November 29 - December 10, 2017

Our guide to what’s going on in the Market Rasen Mail area. Email dates for inclusion to:

dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, November 29

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

Focus Youth group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel Guild, 7.30pm. Richard Spence - LIVES.

Thursday, November 30

Toddler group in Newtoft Village Hall, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Watercolour Art group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Binbrook School Advent Fair, 5pm - 7pm.

Book Club at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

Friday, December 1

Art exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre - Celebrating Louth - Bob Armstrong and Bridget Jones. Runs throughout December. Details: 01472 851605.

Minnie’s Market in Market Rasen Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddler Group in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Primary School Christmas Fayre, 5pm.

Brigg Lions Christmas Fayre and lights switch on, from 5pm. Late night shopping until 9pm.

Binbrook Christmas Tree Light Switch-on, 6pm in the market place.

Saturday, December 2

Lincolnshire Food & Gift Fair at Lincolnshire Showground, 9am - 4pm. More than 150 stands plus entertainment, cookery demonstrations, hands-on crafts and activities for children in Santa’s Workshop,. Advance tickets £5 (£6 on the day) www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk or 01522 522900

Coffee morning, with a Christmas theme, at West Rasen Heritage Centre, 10am.

North Kelsey Christmas Bazaar in the village hall, 11am - 4pm.

Needle felted angel/elf/fairy workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm. £5 per person. Details and booking: 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Christmas Fair and Table top Sale at Fletcher Court, from 11am.

Meet the artist - Bob Armstrong and Bridget Jones - at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 11.30am - 1.30pm. Details: 01472 851605.

Caistor Christmas market and switch on.

Nettleton joint churches Christmas Bazaar, 2pm - 4pm in the village hall. Opened by Santa. Admission 25p, children free.

Christmas Fayre at Ludford Village Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Live music: The Churchfitters’ Christmas cracker at Market Rasen Festival Hall. Doors open 7.15pm. Tickets £10 from Garnett’s in Market Rasen’s Queen Street or online via the Drill Hall ticketing: www.lincolndrillhall.com/shows/the-churchfitters. Tickets on the door £14.

Live theatre: Bette Davis on the Edge at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby. Doors and Bar open 7pm. Tickets: £10 and £9 from www.broadbenttheatre.org or call 0300 400 0101

Variety Show in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm.

Sunday, December 3

Lincolnshire Food & Gift Fair. As above.

Christmas Craft Fair in South Kelsey Village Hall, 10am - 4pm. Proceeds to the upkeep of the village hall and St Mary’s Church.

Book launch at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Stewart Squires - Ironstone Mining in the Lincolnshire Wolds. Book signings 11am - 2pm. Details: www.slha.org.uk

Gainsborough Model Railway open day, 1.30pm - 6pm. Details: www.gainsboroughmodelrailway.co.uk

Monday, December 4

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Tuesday, December 5

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

BASH (Brigg Amateur Social Historians) meeting in Brigg and District Servicemen’s Club, Coney Court, 8pm. Josie Webb - From Herbalist to Chemist, Jesse Boot. Details: 01652 657053.

Wednesday, December 6

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Art workshop: Festive still life, mixed media, at Rasen Hub 10am - noon. Cost £5. Details and booking: 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Carry On Singing, for people with dementia and their carers, in Middle Rasen Church Hall 1.30pm -3.30pm. Details: 01673 842913.

Craft & Chat in Howsham Village Hall, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

Focus Youth group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Live music: Pop-up choir, made up of members of Lincoln Cathedral Choir, at St John’s Church, Brigg, 6.30pm. Free admission, donations gratefully received.

Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel Guild, 7.30pm. Trevor Tripp - A Spanish Walk.

Thursday, December 7

Toddler group in Newtoft Village Hall, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Brigg Festival of Trees and Wreaths, St John’s Church, 10am - 3pm. Admission free; donations for Church funds welcome.

Watercolour Art group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Rase Heritage Society in Market Rasen Library, 7.30pm. Seasonal stories and festive food.

Friday, December 8

Dementia cafe at Wragby Town Hall, 10am - noon. Information and support available.

Brigg Festival of Trees and Wreaths, St John’s Church, 10am - 3pm. Admission free; donations for Church funds welcome.

Circle of Papercrafters at Wragby Methodist Church, 2pm. New members welcome. Cost £2.50. Details: Ann Lambert on 01673 857515.

Live music: The Lauren Housely Band at Kirton in Lindsey Town Hall. Advance tickets £13.50 from 01652 649230 or brianchudley@btinternet.com

Live music: Mister Keith at Caistor Town Hall. Advance tickets £9 (£10 on door) from 01472 851075 or Caistor Post office.

Saturday, December 9

Catholic Church Christmas Fair in Caistor Town Hall, 9.30am - 12.30pm.

Charity coffee morning in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am. Proceeds to Action for Children.

Craft workshop: leather and Gem pendant, at Rasen Hub, 10am - 3pm (one-hour lunchbreak). Cost £10. Details and booking: 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Christmas coffee morning at Wragby Methodist Church, 10am - noon. All welcome.

Brigg Festival of Trees and Wreaths, as December 8.

Macmillan Fundraiser in Market Rasen Library, 10am - 2pm.

Parish of the Barkwith Group Christmas Fayre in East Barkwith Village hall, 6pm start. Stalls, raffle and Father Christmas.

Christmas Bingo in St Michael’s Church, Newton by Toft, 7pm.

Live music: The Phoenix Singers in concert at Wragby Methodist Church, 7pm. Admission £5, including light refreshment. Details: 01673 857515.

Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, December 10

Brigg Festival of Trees and Wreaths, St John’s Church, 11am - 1pm. Admission free; donations for Church funds welcome.

Friends of Caistor Yarborough Academy Table Top Sale, on the sports halll, 1pm - 4pm. Admission free. Stalls £5, take your own table. Book on 01472 851383.