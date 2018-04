What’s on in the Rasen and Caistor area: April 25 - May 7, 2018

To have your event listed email: dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: Maria Garner and Vivian May - Calling to the Moon. Free admission. Runs until May 2.

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Adults French language club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre (every Wednesday in term time): beginners 10am - 11am; intermediate beginner 5.30pm - 6.30pm and 6.30pm - 7.30pm. £5 per person. Book on 07927 943489.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre,1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Middle Rasen Women’s Own in the Methodist Church, 2.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Maureen Williams - Let’s Be Bowled Over.

Thursday, April 26

Every Thursday: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Every Thursday: Rhyme Time at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details as above.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Beginners pilates in Newtoft Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Friday, April 27

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Terrific Twos monthly session at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Circle of Papercrafters at Wragby Methodist Church, 2pm. Cost £2.50. Details: 01673 857515.

East Barkwith and District Gardeners in East Barkwith Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Harry Leach - Growing vegetables in a small garden.

Saturday, April 28

Brigg Farmers’ Market, 9am - 3pm.

Antique Fair at The Buttercross, Brigg, 9.30am - 1.30pm.

Latin-in-line dancing: free taster session in Market Rasen’s Festival Hall, 10am. Book in advance on 01673 842479 or peter.davies747@ntlworld.com.

Every Saturday: Dungeons and Dragons Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

WI Choir Festival in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, 7pm. Doors open 6.15pm. Advance tickets only, £8 from 01507 525546.

Live music: Chris Sherburn, Denny Bartley & Emily Sanders, supported by Ed. O’Dwyer, at Faldingworth Village Hall, 8pm. Tickets £10 from 01522 535770 or email watkins.folk@gmail.com .

Sunday, April 29

Live music: Roadhouse at The Hope Tavern, Holton le Moor, 4.30pm. Admission £8.

Monday, April 30

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers & Shakers at Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Northwold Group of WIs meeting in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Meredith Towne, costume historian - Glitz and Glamour. Non-members £5.

Tuesday, May 1

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Learning Through Play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and Shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Children’s French language club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre: 4.45pm - 5.45pm for Year 6 to 8 ; 5.45pm - 6.45pm for years 9 to 11, with good knowledge of French. £5 per person. Book on 07927 943489

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

BASH (Brigg Amateur Social Historians) in Brigg & District Servicemen’s Club, 8pm. Rod Fanthorpe - Lincolnshire Superstitions. Admission free. Details: 01652 657053.

Wednesday, May 2

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Christians together in Craft group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, John Street, 10am - noon.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm. Age 8+.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Ludford WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Discussion on resolution going to national AGM.

Thursday, May 3

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Binbrook WI Meeting in the village hall, 7.15pm. Resolution discussion, plus speaker on Tackling Food Waste. Non-members £4.

Friday, May 4

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, 10am - 1pm.

Market Rasen Round Table Beer Festival in the Festival Hall. Doors open 4pm; music from 6pm; runs to 11pm.

Saturday, May 5

Sith Saturday at Market Rasen Library, 10am. Star Wars themed crafts and fun. Get your free ticket from the library desk or call 01522 782010, email market_rasen.library@gll.org

Market Rasen Round Table Beer Festival in the Festival Hall. Doors open 1pm; music starts 2pm; runs to midnight.

Monday, May 7

Family fun at Elsham Hall Gardens and Country Park, with Tony Butler Exotic Animals. Admission charges apply. Details: 01652688698.

Open Day at Wrawby Mill, 1pm - 5pm. Admission free; donations welcome.

Green Man Day at West Rasen, 1pm - 4pm.