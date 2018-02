What’s on: February 7 - February 18, 2018

To have your event listed email the details to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588.

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Every Wednesday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Christians Together in Craft at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon.

Fabric show at Wragby Town Hall, 10am - 3pm. Refreshments available. Admission free.

Volunteering Awareness Day in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 2pm. Go along to find out more about volunteering opportunities.

Every Wednesday : Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Every Wednesday: Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Ludford WI in the village hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Sue Bradley - Babushka, my Russian ancestry. Visitors welcome.

Middle Rasen Guild in the Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm.

Live theatre: The Thing That Came From Over There - Gonzo Moose, at Tealby Village Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £10, with under 18s £3, from Tealby Village Shop or 01673 838718.

Thursday, February 8

Toft Tots in Newtoft Village Hall, 9am - 11am.

Little Ones Club, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Mike Storr - Masters of Mirth. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Middle Rasen lunch club in the Methodist Chapel, noon.

Fellowship lunch at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated on 01673 842859.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Beginners ballroom lessons in the Festival Hall, 6pm. Book in advance: email peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Owmby & Normanby WI open meeting in Glentham Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Keith Hanson - Beefeater.

Middle Rasen & District Horticultural Society in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Titch Rivett - Herbs.

Barkwith & District WI in East Barkwith Village Hall, 7.30pm. Horace Liberty - the Liberty Family.

Ludford Twinning Association AGM in Ludford Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Friday, February 9

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the church hall, 9.30am.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am.

Bingo in Market Rasen Festival Hall; eyes down 7.30pm.

Live music: Country Music Night at Ludford Village Hall with Phil Lloyd, 8pm. Bar open, refreshments available. Details: 01507 313475.

Saturday, February 10

Coffee morning in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Chocolate treats and gifts workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or email rasenhub@live.co.uk

Pancake coffee morning in North Kelsey Village Hall, 10.30am - 1pm. Pancakes, raffle and stalls.

Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. In aid of hall funds.

Sunday, February 11

Live music tea dance in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 2.30pm - 5pm. Details: www.facebook.com/dance4leisure

Monday, February 12

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Caistor Community Cinema interest meeting in the Alan Caine Suite (town hall), 7pm.

Nettleton & District Gardening Club in Nettleton Methodist Chapel, 7.15pm for 7.30pm start. Talk by Rob Gibson - Creating Ponds and water Gardens. Details: 01472 852454.

Tuesday, February 13

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Every Tuesday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Silk flower fairy craft workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Book on 01673 844556 or email rasenhub@live.co.uk

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.15pm - 2.45pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Faldingworth WI in the Memorial Hall, 7.15pm. Sue Hall - Linus Project. Visitors welcome.

Caistor Goes..... committee AGM in the Multi-Use Centre, 7.30pm.

Wragby Community Gardening Club in the town hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Geoff Jones - compost.

Wednesday, February 14

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Watercolour self portrait workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Booking as February 10.

Free family history workshop at Rasen Hub, 2pm - 4pm. Topic: Children. Details: 01673 844556.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Middle Rasen Guild in the Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm. Felicity D - My Life in Music.

Thursday, February 15

Toft Tots in Newtoft Village Hall, 9am - 11am.

Little Ones Club, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 10am.

Fellowship lunch at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated on 01673 842859.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Caistor Civic Society in the town hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Liz Mayle - More about Caistor Conservation. Non members £4.

Friday, February 16

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the church hall, 9.30am.

Blood donor session at the Festival Hall, market Rasen, 12.20pm - 2.50pm and 4.20pm to 7.20pm. Book an appointment on 0300 123 23 23.

Harry Potter event at Market Rasen Library, 2pm. Tickets £1 from the library desk or email market_rasen.library@gll.org

Saturday, February 17

Fused glass workshop at Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5. Booking as February 14.

Sunday, February 18

Snowdrop Sunday at Hackthorn hall, noon - 4pm. Admission £3.50, under 14s free. Refreshments in village hall; potted bulbs sale in kitchen garden.