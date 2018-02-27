What’s on: February 28 - March 11, 2018

To have your event listed email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, February 28

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

CAB drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s centre, 10am - noon

Learning Together Toddler at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon.

Learning Together Baby at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Rase WI annual meeting and social time in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Middle Rasen Guild in the Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm. Cynthia Bunch - Who do you think you are?

Thursday, March 1

Toft Tots in Newtoft Village Hall, 9am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

Every Thursday: Learning Through Play at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Every Thursday: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Every Thursday: Rhyme Time at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details as above.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Binbrook WI in the village hall, 7.15pm. Annual meeting and speaker Carolyn Vickers-Lingard on surviving double breast cancer.

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: The Nukeleles. New members and visitors always welcome. Visitors £4.

Friday, March 2

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the church hall, 9.30am.

Every Friday: Learning through Play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Friends of Nettleton Primary School Easter Bingo in the village hall. Raffle and refreshments. Doors open 6.30pm, eyes down 7pm.

Saturday, March 3

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage Centre/Village Hall, 10am - noon.

Natural Beauty workshop in Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5 Bookings and details: 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Every Saturday: Dungeons and Dragons Club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm

Live music: Richard Digance at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. - Not Too Bad For His Age tour. Doors open 7pm. Advance tickets £12 from Garnett’s Sweet Shop or via Lincoln Drill Hall on line: www.lincolndrillhall.com . Tickets on the night £14.

Sunday, March 4

Live theatre: Gonzo Moose present The Thing That Came from Over There, 7.30pm in Brigg & District Servicemen’s Club. Tickets £5 and £3 from 01652 657053.

Monday, March 5

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 10.45am.

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Caistor Children’s Centre, Caistor Town Hall, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.15pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Tuesday, March 6

Salvation Army Centre cafe open, 9am - 1pm.

Lent lunch in Market Rasen Methodist Church, noon.

Movers and shakers for 0 to 5 years at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

West Rasen Heritage Centre meeting, 7.30pm. The Rev Bryan Dixon - Experiences as a prison chaplain.

BASH (Brigg Amateur Social Historians) in Brigg & District Servicemen’s Club, 8pm. David Shepperson. Free admission. Details: 01652 657053.

Wednesday, March 7

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Christians Together in Craft at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon.

10.30am Coffee morning in South Willingham Parish Hall.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall, 6pm - 7.30pm, for age 8 and above.

6.30pm - 8pm Focus Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

7.30pm Middle Rasen Methodist Guild Rally.

Thursday, March 8

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at the Salvation Army Centre, John Street.

West Wolds U3A in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen, Coffee from 9.30am, followed by speaker: Lindsay Gardner - Spire Chocolates. Details: www.westwoldsu3a.org.uk.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm. Booking appreciated.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Holton le Moor WI in the Moot Hall, 2.15pm. Nick Fairfax - Royal British Legion.

Ballroom dancing, beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8pm. Book in advance at peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or call 01673 842479.

Horticultural Society spring show and talk by Mr and Mrs John Stafford Allen of Candlesby Herbs, in Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7.30pm. Admission £1.

Beginners pilates in Newtoft Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Barkwith & District WI annual meeting in East Barkwith Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Nettleton & Moortown WI in Nettleton Village Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker Pam Hodge: Rock - A vision to change.

Owmby & Normanby WI in Glentham Village Hall, 7.30pm. Lesley Burton - House of Colour.

Friday, March 9

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm. Cafe also open.

Live music: Caistor Young Voices at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 12.15pm - 12.45pm. Free admission.

Middle Rasen Church Quiz in the Church Hall, 7pm. £6 per person.

South Willingham Church Quiz in the Parish Hall, 7pm. Includes hot supper.

Saturday, March 10

Antiques, vintage and collectables fair in market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 4pm.

Glass for Easter workshop in Rasen Hub, 10am - noon. Cost £5 Bookings and details: 01673 844556 or rasenhub@live.co.uk

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. All welcome. In aid of hall funds. Details: 01673 858067.