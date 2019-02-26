What’s on: February 27 - March 10, 2019

Wednesday, February 27

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Weekly: Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee morning in Glentham Village Hall, 10am.

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark Toddler group.

Weekly: Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon. Aimed at teenagers upwards. No prior skill needed.

Weekly: 10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Weekly: Toddler Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details above.

New Age Curling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Weekly: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Weekly: Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Music Makers for school-age children in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Weekly: 7pm - 8.30pm Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall.

Weekly: Pilates in Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm.

Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Annual meeting and Brain Teasers.

Guild meeting at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 7.30pm - the Rev Bryan Dixon - prison chaplain.

Thursday, February 28

Weekly: Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Coffee, cake and chat in Middle Rasen Methodist Schoolroom, 10am.

IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10.30am - 12.30pm. Book a place on 01472 851605.

Exhibition: Claxby and Nettleton Mining Industry - in the Old Police Station, Market Rasen. Runs to March 7. Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 10.30am - 1.30pm. For details and to make an appointment outside these times, call 01673 842479.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Weekly: indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book as above.

Friday, March 1

Weekly: Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in the Church Hall, 9.30am.

Weekly: Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Market Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, Union Street, 10am - 1pm.

Weekly: Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Weekly: Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Weekly: Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Bingo in the Festival Hall, Market Rasen. Doors open 7pm.

Weekly: Table Tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 7.30pm - 9.30pm.

Saturday, March 2

Charity auction sale at Middle Rasen Church Hall. Viewing from 9am; sale 10am - 12.30pm and 1pm - 4pm. Bacon butties on sale at 12.30pm. Proceeds to SAT-7, a Christian television organisation.

9am Parkrun at Rasen Racecourse Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse.

Coffee morning at West Rasen Heritage centre, 10am - noon.

Coffee morning at South Kelsey Village Hall 10am - noon.

Free family movie morning at Market Rasen New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street, 10.30am - 12.45pm. Contact 01673 849941 for details.

Weekly: Crafts and Laughs at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Sunday, March 3

Weekly: Cycle club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook page to check ride is on.

Annual parish pancake race at Dove Park, Wragby, 11.30am.

Weekly: Spanish beginners conversation at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 2pm - 4pm. Arrive 30 minutes before the session. Cost £2.

Live theatre: Dawn State Theatre Company presents: ‘The Wonderful Discovery of Witches in the County of Lancaster’ at Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 (under 16s £6)from Caistor Post Office or 01472 851075

Monday, March 4

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Citizens Advice Bureau drop-in at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 4.30pm.

Clubbercise at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07773 3310053.

Tuesday, March 5

NatWest Community Banker at Market Rasen Library, 10am - noon.

Zumba at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.

Free computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon.

Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre. New session time 2pm-3pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. All levels. Details: 07402 261487.

Caistor Women’s Choir in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

West Rasen Heritage Centre meeting, 7.30pm. Norwegian-themed evening

Wednesday, March 6

Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark Toddler group.

Coffee morning in Glentham Village Hall, 10am.

10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

New Age Curling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Open meeting at Ludford WI. Paul Robinson - IBCC (International Bomber Command Centre) Lincoln. 7.30pm in Ludford Village Hall. Admission £2, including refreshments.

Thursday, March 7

Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Top Tips for Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Stay and Play Under 1s at Caistor Town Hall. New session, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details as above.

New: gentle yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm.

Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book as above.

Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Annual meeting and ACWW update.

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Hannah Dale - Wrendale Designs.

Talk by Stewart Squires on Claxby and Nettleton in Market Rasen Old Police Station, 7.30pm. Limited tickets: £3. Book on: 01673 842479.

Friday, March 8

Market Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, Union Street, 10am - 1pm.

Weekly: Cosy Cafe at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Market Rasen Lions quiz at Rase Park, 7.30pm. Book and details on 01673 849762 or 07715 622885.

Charity country music night at Ludford Village Hall, 8pm. Live music from Steve Chase. Details: 01507 313475.

Saturday, March 9

9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Wine and Wisdom quiz evening at North Kelsey Village Hall. Tickets £8 from 01652 678497.

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. All welcome. In aid of hall funds. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, March 10

Live theatre: Uchenna Dance presents Hansel and Gretel at The Broadbent Theatre Wickenby, 3pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101 or www.broadbenttheatre.org









